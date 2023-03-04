Yoo Ah-in no longer part of ‘Hellbound’ season 2, replaced by new actor

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has been dropped and recast for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Hellbound series, amid an ongoing police investigation into his illegal drug use.

According to The Korea Times, Ah-in was “forced” out of the fantasy thriller series, where he starred as cult leader Jung Jin-su in the first season. He will be replaced by Kim Sung-cheol (Prison Playbook, Our Beloved Summer, The Battle of Jangsari, Do You Like Brahms?). Soompi also confirmed the replacement with Sung-cheol’s agency Story J Company.

Season two of Yeon Sang-ho’s series will see Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rok, Lee Dong-hee, and Yang Ik-joon reprise their roles, and welcome Yang Dong-geun and Moon Geun-young to the cast. Filming will start in June.

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, Hellbound debuted on Netflix in November 2021. Hellbound revolves around supernatural events that take place right in the middle of Seoul, South Korea, where mysterious creatures condemn and drag sinners to hell after pronouncing their imminent deaths.

Ah-in, who also starred in Netflix’s zombie thriller #Alive, is currently embroiled in a high-profile drug scandal after testing positive for cocaine, ketamine, and marijuana. Hair and urine samples were submitted to the police’s drug investigation unit after the actor was suspected of illegally taking anesthetic medication propofol upon returning to South Korea from the United States. – Rappler.com