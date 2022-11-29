Yoo Seon-ho joins ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ season 4

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Yoo Seon-ho has joined the fourth season of the hit variety show 2 Days & 1 Night as its sixth member.

According to a Soompi report on Monday, November 28, a source from the program confirmed Yoo’s involvement in the show, adding that the actor has already completed his first recording on November 25.

The 20-year-old actor will be joining cast members Yeon Jung-hoon, Kim Jong-min, Moon Se-yoon, DinDin, and Na In-woo. The fourth season of the variety program has continued as a five-member show since Ravi’s departure in May.

2 Days & 1 Night, which premiered in 2007, is a long-running reality variety series that sees cast members face different challenges in their trips around South Korea. Yoo’s first episode for the series will be released in December, but a final release date has yet to be announced.

Yoo Seon-ho is best known for his appearance on the second season of the reality talent series Produce 101. Since then, he has appeared in several series such as Rebel Detectives, Undercover, and Under the Queen’s Umbrella. – Rappler.com