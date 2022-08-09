LOOK: ‘Youth MT’ with casts of ‘Itaewon Class,’ ‘Love in the Moonlight,’ and ‘The Sound of Magic’ unveils poster

It's the crossover we never knew we needed: Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-gum, and Ji Chang-wook star together in a variety show!

MANILA, Philippines – This is what K-drama dreams are made of! The upcoming South Korean variety show Youth MT has released its main poster featuring the united casts of Itaewon Class, Love in the Moonlight, and The Sound of Magic.

Online streaming platform TVING revealed the first glimpse of the variety show on Tuesday, August 8, showing the star-studded cast all smiles in summery ensembles, huddled in the middle of a sunny grass field.

The 15-member cast consists of Itaewon Class’ Park Seo-joon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kwon Na-ra, Ryu Kyung-soo, and Lee Joo-young; Love in the Moonlight’s Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon; and The Sound of Magic’s Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, Hwang In-yeop, Ji Hye-won, and Kim Bo-yoon.

Youth MT will document the reunions of the cast members of the said dramas, directed by the show’s producing director Kim Sung-yoon.

The variety show will also show the melting-pot of Korean stars exploring new kinds of chemistry between each other. “MT,” which stands for “membership training,” refers to a refreshing getaway where people take time to bond and play games with one another.

“It will be fun to watch how the actors, who were worried about their shyness, become closer from their first meeting until the last day of the MT. We will do our best to portray the actors’ bright energy, so please show lots of interest and anticipation,” the show’s production team said, according to a Soompi report.

Youth MT is slated to premiere on September 9 on TVING. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.