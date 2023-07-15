From ‘SOCO’ to ‘Forensics’: Gus Abelgas makes a TV comeback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SOCO's Gus Abelgas returns to television on One PH while Karen Davila's My Puhunan gets a revival

Retired ABS-CBN reporter Gus Abelgas returns to television via the crime documentary 'Forensics' on One PH, while Karen Davila's 'My Puhunan' gets a revival on ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ iconic police reporter makes a comeback on Saturday, July 15, with a new crime documentary show on the Kapatid network.

Retired ABS-CBN reporter Gus Abelgas, who hosted the current affairs documentary S.O.C.O. – Scene of the Crime Operatives – for 15 years, anchors Forensics on the Filipino news channel One PH every Saturday at 7 pm.

One PH is a digital tv channel of Cignal, one of the media assets of tycoon and sports patron, Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP), under his MediaQuest Holdings Incorporated.

In an interview on One PH, Abelgas, whose ABS-CBN public affairs show SOCO ended in 2020, thanked his followers who wished for his comeback.

“Sa wakas nakabalik na dito sa Kapatid network,” Abelgas said. “Na-revive. Masayang masaya ako…at maituloy ko, parang kaakibat din ‘yung pagseserbisyo. Maraming nag-aabang – salamat ng marami.”

(Finally, I’m able to return here, on the Kapatid Network. It’s a revival. I’m overjoyed…that I can continue this, with the accompanying public service. Many have been waiting – thank you very much.)

Asked what viewers can expect from his new show, Abelgas said: “Parang continuation ng nangyari doon sa SOCO, halos ang ginagawa naming mga kaso ay ‘yung mga hindi pa nagkakaroon ng desisyon. Patunay na halos kumbaga siguro baka 99% noong mga nagawa namin noon, decided case na, tapos na mga kaso, ibig sabihin, tagumpay ang ebidensya at husay ng imbestigasyon, kombinasyon ng science and investigation.“

(This is like a continuation of SOCO, where we tackled mostly unresolved cases. Around 99% of the cases we tackled became decided cases, which means victory for evidence and crime investigation, a combination of science and investigation.)

SOCO fans looked forward to Abelgas’ comeback, saying in the comments section of One PH’s YouTube page that they liked his hosting style as well as his voice.

Abelgas, with his unique voice, popularized words and phrases related to crime investigations such as:

“Kung mahusay ang pagkalap ng ebidensya, magiging resulta nang pagkalutas ng isang krimen dahil sa SOCO (If evidence-gathering is good, the result will be solving the crime because of SOCO).”

“Dito walang takas ang may sala, dahil hindi nagsisinungaling ang ebidensya (Here criminals cannot escape because the evidence does not lie).”

Abelgas started in ABS-CBN as a police reporter where he was on call 24/7. Occasionally, he was able to help police solve crime incidents via his interviews with suspects. Transcripts of those interviews became part of the evidence presented in court.

Ironically, in October 2012, Abelgas was a victim of a crime when thieves ran off with his LED TV and other personal belongings from his house in a guarded subdivision in Laguna province, south of the capital.

“Mahirap isipin na papasukin mo bahay ng Gus Abelgas eh. Parang very ironic eh, parang ‘di ko matanggap,” he told ABS-CBN after the robbery.

(It’s hard to imagine that they would break into the house of Gus Abelgas. It’s very ironic, like I can’t accept it.)

SOCO was among the most successful public affairs show of ABS-CBN, evidenced by its 15-year run.

The Kapatid network is on another bid to be profitable with a mix of entertainment, news, and sports programming. It hopes to finally turn in a profit in 2024 after Pangilinan acquired it in 2010. It recently added the showbiz veterans Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the “Legit Dabarkads” (Legitimate Friends) with the launch of E.A.T. on free TV5 last July 1.

‘My Puhunan’ returns

Meantime, ABS-CBN’s My Puhunan, a show on inspiring entrepreneurs hosted by TV Patrol anchor Karen Davila, also makes a return with its new title, My Puhunan: Kaya mo! (My Investment: You can do it!) on Sunday, July 16, at 9:30 am. She will be joined by ABS-CBN sports news anchor Migs Bustos.

“I feel absolutely grateful that My Puhunan made an impact in the lives of many of our entrepreneurs!” Davila said.

“The show gives a platform to new businesses and inspires Filipinos to start their own! But My Puhunan now has expanded – hindi na lang ito negosyo, kasi lahat tayo may puhunan! Talento, diskarte, sipag, galing sa isang bagay – na maaaring makapag-payaman sa atin iIt’s no longer just business because all of us have capital: talent, strategy, excellence on something – which can make us rich),” Davila said in a press statement.

The show’s episode on Sunday will feature OFW-turned-millionaire Ghie Pangilinan, the entrepreneur behind beauty enterprise, Skin Magical.

My Puhunan: Kaya Mo! airs on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, news.abs-cbn.com/live, and other Kapamilya platforms. – Rappler.com