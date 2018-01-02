And they all fall down

And they all fall downdesktop
The Hollywood men accused in 2017 of sexual misconduct
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
On October 5, 2017, the New York Times published an investigative report accusing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65, of sexual harassment over several decades.
That moment opened the floodgate. Stories about well-known, high-profile people crossing the line, some of whom have been doing so for decades started to surface, shedding light on Hollywood practices that so many kept mum about for so long.
Allegations of sexual misconduct have since been leveled at a long list of personalities in film, television, journalism, and politics around the world.
This wave of scandals has, in a matter of weeks, felled the careers of some of the most high-profile men in entertainment and the media in the United States.
Here are some of the most high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct in the past few months.
RELATED: Is it too late now to say sorry?