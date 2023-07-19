Rachelle Ann Go reprises role as Eliza in ‘Hamilton’ international tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – UK-based Filipina theater actress Rachelle Ann Go is making her musical homecoming in the Philippines as she’s set to reprise her role as Eliza Hamilton in the upcoming international tour of Hamilton, which will open in Manila on September 17.

Hamilton International Tour released on Wednesday, July 19, a two-and-a-half minute video introducing its ensemble, revealing Go as Eliza Hamilton.

Go first played the role for the original London company of Hamilton: An American Musical in 2017, a performance that won her a Best Actress award from BroadwayWorld UK.

Go, who moved to London in 2019, has also played Fantine and Gigi Van Tranh in the Les Miserables and Miss Saigon productions, respectively.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, she shared that she’s looking forward to performing in front of the Filipino audience.

“Excited ako to perform in front of our kababayans (fellowmen) and to share the story of this musical with everyone,” Go said. “I’ve done this show before and I feel like I’m gonna enjoy it in front of Pinoys.”

Go will headline the show with Jason Arrow, who will play the lead character Alexander Hamilton. Arrow previously played the role in the original Australian cast of Hamilton.

They will be joined by DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Brent Hill as King George.

Meanwhile, Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Kirrah Amosa, Curtis Angus, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Taylor Broadard, Trey Curtis, Aniya Danée, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Terrance Martin, Trevor Miles, Eliza Ohman, Callan Purcell, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Terrance Spencer, and Dayton Tavares are the show’s ensemble cast members.

“We have assembled an extraordinary cast of superstars from productions all over the world for Hamilton’s first ever international tour. We can’t wait to introduce them to you as we make our way to exciting new places for the very first time,” producer Michael Cassell said in a statement.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through music that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and show tunes.

Its set to make its Asian premiere in Manila, before it heads to the Middle East at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 17.

Hamilton will be staged at the Theater at Solaire in Parañaque City and will run for almost two months between September 17 and November 26.

Hamilton opened on Broadway in August 2015, and has since won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. – Rappler.com