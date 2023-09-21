Philippines was the ‘natural choice’ for the Asian premiere of ‘Hamilton’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HAMILTON MANILA. Cast members Darnell Abraham, Jason Arrow, Rachelle Ann Go, Akina Edmonds, and DeAundre' Woods during the show's press conference on September 20 at the Theater at Solaire.

The cast members praise the Filipino audience for being welcoming, with producer Michael Cassel saying that they're 'overwhelmed' by the response

MANILA, Philippines – Theater enthusiasts and fans of Hamilton rejoiced when the award-winning musical announced that they were finally coming to the Philippines. Many thought it was about time the show be brought into the country, and the producers also agreed – even adding that the decision to bring Hamilton to Manila had been locked down a few years back.

Saying that the show’s Asian debut has been a “long time in the making,” Michael Cassel, producer of the Hamilton international tour, recalled that he and original Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller had been talking about launching an international tour just shortly after the show premiered on Broadway.

“In fact, it was in September 2015 – about a month after the show debuted back on Broadway – that I met with Jeffrey in New York City. It was then when we started talking about plans for sharing this incredible musical with audiences around the world.”

“He asked me, ‘Where do we start the show?’ And I said, the only place to start the international tour would be the Philippines.”

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through music that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and show tunes.

Since it opened on Broadway in August 2015, it has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Aside from Broadway, the show was also brought to London’s West End, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand.

For its Manila leg, Hamilton will be staged at the Theater at Solaire for more than two months between September 17 and November 26, with no further extensions possible.

“We were overwhelmed with the responses that we received from the audiences here,” Michael told Filipino media in a press conference on Wednesday, September 20, sharing that a friend even told him that there were screams and cheers when the announcement for the Manila shows went live on social media.

Michael said they’re “beyond thrilled” at how warm and enthusiastic the Filipino audience are with the shows, especially that they were a “little nervous but excited” when they made the announcement. For the producers, it’s proof that they made the right call in choosing Manila as the first stop for the show’s Asian premiere.

“You have amazing audiences that embrace musical theater,” Michael said. “And so, it’s a natural choice that the company will be assembled for the very first time here in Manila.”

For the Manila shows, Michael said that they assembled the “very best talent” from Hamilton talent productions from all over the world. Jason Arrow plays titular character Alexander Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods is Aaron Burr, Akina Edmons is Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham is George Washington, and the Philippines’ Rachelle Ann Go is Eliza Hamilton.

Rachelle on reprising the role of Eliza

Calling it a “dream come true,” Rachelle told the Filipino press that she’s been hoping for Hamilton to come to the Philippines since she first played the role of Eliza Schuyler-Hamilton almost six years ago. Her performance there won her a Best Actress award from BroadwayWorld UK.

“I was actually telling my friends that back in 2017, when I did this role in the West End, I had a feeling that Hamilton would be coming to the Philippines. For some reason, I just had the vision. And I told myself I’m going to do this role in the Philippines. And here I am, doing it in front of our kababayan (fellowmen.)”

“This is such a dream come true,” Rachelle said, adding that it’s “nice to be home” and with her family.

Aside from playing for the Filipino audience, the actress also couldn’t help but get sentimental over how much she’s grown since she first portrayed Eliza.

“I believe I was a totally different person back then. Now, I am a mom of two,” she said.

Relating her experience as a mom to a scene from the play that she feels strongly for, Rachelle said that she really gets emotional when she thinks of the death of her character’s son Phillip.

“Now, I don’t have to dig deeper before I approach the scene. I can be in that moment and feel all the emotions because I know how to be a mom. I know what a mom feels like.”

Such takeaways, she explained, have also shaped her priorities in carrying her character.

“Before, I was just thinking that I need to sing this song perfectly. I need to hit the right notes. Now, it’s not about that. It’s about telling the story and sharing what the musical is about.”

The cast members on working with each other

Jason, who also previously played the lead character Alexander Hamilton in the original Australian cast, also talked about the importance of having a good relationship with other cast members.

“The show’s the same, the mood is the same, the music is the same. It can change fast depending on who’s playing that role though,” he said.

Having experienced working with a different ensemble in the past, Jason emphasized how cast member changes also shaped his approach to portraying his role.

“It definitely changes how you interpret the show. It changes how your character evolves throughout the show. It’s not necessarily where the show is staged, and while that plays into it as well, but the people you’re doing with it matters. So my Hamilton and Eliza relationship is very different to what has been in the past,” he said.

Rachelle echoed the sentiment, saying that prior to the opening of the Manila shows, they weren’t familiar with each other.

“We really didn’t have any relationship before. But onstage, it just happened. There’s chemistry, and being authentic, and just telling the story. That’s how I felt. And it was amazing. There was just a lot of trust,” she said.

Jason disclosed that they only had a tech week to “get things together.”

“But there was a lot of trust. And I think we knew we had a job to do as well, and that’s what keeps you going. And having great scene partners across the board helps that. You really need to have open and honest people on stage.”

The Hamilton cast on the Filipino audience

Apart from Rachelle, it’s the other cast members’ first time in the Philippines. And while they’ve only been in the country for several weeks, they said that they’ve already felt how welcoming Filipinos are.

“So far, the people are incredible. They really want to make sure you’re accommodated in any way, shape, or form,” Akina said.

Darnell, meanwhile, said that he’s looking forward to exploring more about the country’s rich music culture.

“The music culture here is extraordinary, which really inspires me,” he said. “Since this show is very musical and there’s a rich musical history and heritage here [in the Philippines], I think they will certainly connect quite well to the show.”

Aside from the country’s love for music, Darnell also disclosed that he’s “inspired by the resiliency found here in the Philippines,” and how it could resonate with the Hamilton viewers.

“I’m really struck by the history that we were able to share that’s not just unique to the United States, but is also, I think, unique here also in the Philippines,” he said.

Agreeing, DeAundre’ highlighted that theater shows like Hamilton are not just “forms of entertainment, but also of education.”

“That’s what this show does – it challenges us to see things in different light, and to include the heart, and not just the external diversity.”

As for the performing for the Filipino audience, Rachelle admitted that it’s heartwarming to take the stage in her home country.

“Filipinos are very polite. They’re into it. They’re absorbing every single word, every single scene. And just seeing their faces in awe makes my heart throb,” she said. “I guess that’s the difference between performing here and abroad. Just being home itself is already such a gift.” – Rappler.com