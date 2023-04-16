Show dates, ticket prices: Here’s what you should know about ‘Hamilton’ in Manila

Tickets for the September to November shows will be available to the public starting April 24, with a pre-sale happening on April 17 to 21

MANILA, Philippines – What a time to be alive for Filipino fans of Hamilton as GMGProductions announced on Saturday, April 15, the ticket prices and show dates for the highly-anticipated Asian premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical.

Hamilton will be staged at the Theater at Solaire in Parañaque City and will run for almost two months between September 17 and November 12.

According to TicketWorld’s website, there will be daily shows except on Mondays. Shows for Tuesday to Friday are only scheduled at 8 pm, while weekend shows have two time slots. Saturday shows are set for 2 pm and 7:30 pm, while Sunday shows are scheduled at 1 pm and 6:30 pm.

Each show will run for two hours and 50 minutes, including intermission.

Seats are divided into Orchestra, Premium Gold, and Balcony, with ticket prices for the Tuesday to Thursday shows ranging from P2,645 to 8,464, while tickets for the Friday to Sunday shows go from P2,645 to P8,993.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on April 24, 11 am via TicketWorld website, with a pre-sale happening on April 17 to 21 for Unionbank and Citibank credit card holders. Only six tickets will be available per transaction.

Only fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to watch the shows, and they’ll be required to present their vaccination cards and government IDs upon entry.

The Manila show is part of the musical’s first-ever international tour, which kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand, in May.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through music that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and show tunes.

It opened on Broadway in August 2015, and has since won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. – Rappler.com