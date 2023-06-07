Rappler Talk Entertainment: Brian Sy, Kakki Teodoro, and Justine Peña of The Sandbox Collective

LIVE

We chat with three of The Sandbox Collective's actors on the joys and challenges of post-pandemic theater

MANILA, Philippines – Local theater groups have been coming back full force since pandemic restrictions have lifted, and The Sandbox Collective is next on the roster, returning to the stage with Sandbox Fest 2023, a twin bill experience featuring Duncan Macmillan’s Every Brilliant Thing and Lungs.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, we chat with three of The Sandbox Collective’s actors – Brian Sy, Kakki Teodoro, and Justine Peña – on the joys and challenges of post-pandemic theater.

Sandbox Fest 2023 will run from June 17 to July 15 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in BGC.

Watch the interview live here on Wednesday, June 7, at 2 pm, or check it out on Rappler’s Facebook page. – Rappler.com