FIRST LOOK: Joanna Ampil as The Engineer in ‘Miss Saigon’

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino theater actress Joanna Ampil unveiled on Saturday, June 24, the artwork for the 2023 production of the musical Miss Saigon.

“As the countdown to opening night begins, we’re excited to reveal the artwork for this brand-new production of the legendary musical with Jessica Lee as Kim and yours truly as The Engineer,” she captioned her Facebook post.

The artwork features Joanna, who will be the first female to play the role of The Engineer, owner of a nightclub called Dreamland in Saigon during the Vietnamese War, and Jessica Lee, who will play the lead role of Kim, a 17-year-old orphan hired by The Engineer to work at the nightclub.

Other cast members also include Desmonda Cathabel as Mimi, Aynrand Ferrer as Gigi, Shanay Holmes as Ellen, Ethan Le Phong as Thuy, Christian Maynard as Chris, Emily Ooi as Yvonne, Shane O’Riordan as John, and Ericka Posadas as Fifi.

Miss Saigon follows Kim as she falls in love with American GI Chris at Dreamland and journeys across continents to find him after being forced apart during Saigon’s fall.

The upcoming reimagined version of the musical is helmed by artistic director Robert Hastie and associate artistic director Anthony Lau. It will run from July 8 to August 19, 2023 only at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Theatres in the United Kingdom. Tickets are available at Sheffield Theatres’ website.

Joanna previously played Kim in Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End, the original Australian production, and the original United Kingdom and Ireland tour.

Her participation in the 2023 production as The Engineer was first announced in September 2022.

“I am beyond thrilled to be the first woman to play the role of The Engineer in this exhilarating reimagination of this most beloved musical which is so close to my heart,” she said in a statement then.

She is also known for her performances in Les Misérables, West Side Story, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.