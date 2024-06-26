Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon to headline ‘Request sa Radyo’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipino adaptation of Franz Xaver Kroetz's 'Wunschkonzert/Request Program' will only have 20 shows from October 10 to 20

MANILA, Philippines- Internationally-acclaimed stars Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon will portray the lead role in the upcoming play Request sa Radyo, a Filipino adaptation of Wunschkonzert/Request Program by Franz Xaver Kroetz.

“[It] captures the poignant solitude of a woman through her meticulous evening routine. As she navigates her quiet, solitary life, her actions and her favorite radio program reveal the profound loneliness and yearning for connection that lie beneath,” the show’s synopsis read, according to a press release.

Salonga and De Leon will portray the solo piece in scheduled alternating pieces. Only 20 performances will run from October 10 to 20 at the Samsung Performing Arts, Makati.

The wordless play is directed by Bobby Garcia with TONY winner Clint Ramos and Christopher Mohnani for Ayala Land and GMG Productions as producers.

Describing the theater piece as “chilling and haunting,” director Garcia shared his excitement in working with Salonga and De Leon, whom he described as “two of the country’s finest performers.”

“[They] will alternate in performing this unique theatrical experience about our universal need for human contact and the global crisis that is loneliness,” he was quoted in the press release.

Salonga and De Leon also expressed their thoughts on the upcoming project. “It will be a challenge though, but hopefully will lend a figurative voice to those who are suffering,” the Broadway singer said.

Meanwhile, the Triangle of Sadness actress said that she’s looking forward to coming back to her “first love” – theater – after five years. “I am equally excited that it is in Request sa Radyo – a play that is relevant and timely,” De Leon added.

Request sa Radyo is German playwright Franz Xaver Kroetz’s landmark theatrical work originally called Wunschkonzert which was first produced in Stuttgart in 1973 and was later translated to English by Katharina Hehn. Despite the lead’s silence, the play received various positive reviews for amplifying voices and the moving portrayal of loneliness.

As of writing, additional details about the play, such as ticket prices and show schedule, have yet to be announced. But those interested to watch can sign up on the official website for information about the ticket selling. – with additional reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern.