Lea Salonga joins Broadway cast of ‘Here Lies Love’ 

Lea will also be part of the producing team of the musical about the life of Imelda Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino theater star Lea Salonga will join the Broadway cast of Here Lies Love, a musical about the life of Imelda Marcos.

Salonga will perform “Just Ask The Flowers” as the character of Aurora Aquino, mother of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino.

She will appear in the musical for five weeks from the July 11 to the August 13 shows. After her five-week stint, guest stars from the Philippines will take over her role. An international casting search is also underway.

Aside from being one of the cast members, Salonga will also be joining the show’s producing team.

“I’m so excited to be joining Here Lies Love as both a performer and producer,” she said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to be part of this show, as well as part of a company comprised of an abundance of Filipino talent, a first in Broadway history! We’re showing the world what we’re capable of!”

The production will serve as Salonga’s first Filipino role on the Broadway stage and first stint as a producer.

Here Lies Love will also mark her return to the Broadway Theater – where she made her Broadway debut in 1991 with Miss Saigon.

The immersive musical, which features music by David Bryne and Fatboy Slim, dramatizes the rise and fall of the Marcos matriarch and follows the dictator’s family through to the People Power Revolution. It will reportedly “transform part of the Broadway Theater into a dance club” to immerse the audience.

Here Lies Love started out as a 2010 concept album featuring singers like Cyndi Lauper, Florence Welch, Sia, and Tori Amos.

In 2013, it was adapted into a musical, which premiered off Broadway in New York City, with Ruthie Ann Miles as Imelda, Jose Llana as the dictator, and Conrad Ricamora as opposition leader Ninoy Aquino. Following its off-Broadway premiere, the musical has since built a following, and has been staged in London and Seattle.

Here Lies Love‘s official opening night on Broadway is set for July 20, with preview performances starting on June 17. – Rappler.com