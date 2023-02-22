After 27 years, Lea Salonga to return to London’s West End with ‘Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends’ 

Lea, whose last West End appearance was for 'Les Misérables' in 1996, will be joined by Bernadette Peters in 'Old Friends'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino theater star Lea Salango has been tapped to headline the London staging of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, marking her return to the West End after nearly three decades.

“I cannot wait to start working on this along with some old friends of my own!!! This is going to be fun!” Salonga said in an Instagram post, confirming her participation.

Salonga will be joined by fellow Tony-winning actress Bernadette Peters as the show’s headliners.

Other confirmed cast members include Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford, Jeremy Secomb, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Joanna Riding, and Jac Yarrow.

In a press release shared by Broadway World, stage producer Cameron Mackintosh revealed that the show is his way of paying tribute to the late musical lyricist Sondheim, who passed away in 2021.

“The desire to showcase his greatest music as well as his great lyrics, the material of Old Friends miraculously fell onto the page pretty much as it is,” he said.

The upcoming Old Friends staging will serve as Salonga’s first West End run in 27 years, since she played Eponine in the musical Les Misérables in 1996.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends will be staged at the Gielgud Theater for 16 weeks, starting from September 2023 to January 2024. – Rappler.com