Martial Law musical ‘A Game of Trolls’ to stream in April

A GAME OF TROLLS. The PETA original musical will be streamed online.

PETA describes the musical as an 'advocacy against historical revisionism and fake news'

MANILA, Philippines – A Game of Trolls, an original musical by the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) about Martial Law, will be available for online streaming in April.

“This is a critical time to use theater as [a] vehicle for introspection and truth-telling. For our 55th anniversary, we proudly present a musical about Martial Law, and an advocacy against historical revisionism and fake news,” PETA said in a Facebook post on Monday, March 22.

Created by Liza Magtoto and directed by Maribel Legarda, A Game of Trolls follows Hector, a professional keyboard warrior who works for the troll center “Marshalls of History,” which runs a pro-Martial Law campaign. Hector then comes across stories from the Martial Law era that will make him reassess his involvement as a professional troll.

The musical, which has lyrics, composition, arrangement, and musical direction by Vincent de Jesus, was first staged in 2016 and had its third full-length run and last staging in October 2018.

Aside from PETA’s 55th anniversary, the showing of A Game of Trolls also coincides with the campaign period for the 2022 national elections wherein Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is running for presidency.

A Game of Trolls will be streamed via KTX.ph on April 8, 22, and 23. – Rappler.com

Tickets for ‘A Game of Trolls’ can be purchased at the KTX.ph website for P150.