LOOK: Meet the cast for ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ PH revival

Khalil Ramos is set to make his theatrical debut on the show’s August stage

MANILA, Philippines – 9 Works Theatrical unveiled the cast members for the highly-anticipated revival of hit musical Tick, Tick… Boom, revealing a mix of returning actors and fresh faces.

The local theater company shared on Friday, June 9, a snippet of the cast members singing to “Louder Than Words.”

Jef Flores will reprise his role as Jon in the musical, with Khalil Ramos as his alternate. Tanya Manalang will also return onstage to portray Susan, with Kayla Rivera as her alternate.

Both Flores and Manalang have previously taken part in the 2016 staging of said musical.

Completing the cast are Reb Atadero and Vien King, who will be alternating as Michael.

Tick, Tick… Boom! will serve as Khalil Ramos’ theatrical debut. Following the announcement, the actor took to Instagram to share posters of the show. “Stop the clock,” he wrote.

Girlfriend Gabbi Garcia and fellow celebrities Jane Oineza, Dominic Roque, and Markus Paterson expressed their support in the comments section.

Khalil is best known for his films 2 cool 2 be 4gotten, LSS, and Love You, Stranger.

Tick, Tick… Boom! follows the journey of Jon, a struggling composer in the early 1990s, who struggles with his career choices and desires to make a mark in the world of Broadway.

9 Works Theatrical, who was also behind productions American Idiot and Eto na! Musika nAPO!, previously staged the Jonathan Larson musical in October 2016.

The stage revival of Tick, Tick… Boom! is set to run from all weekends of August 2023 at the RCBC Plaza’s Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium. Final schedule and ticket prices for the show have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com