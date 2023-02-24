‘Mula sa Buwan’ proshot film to stream online in March

The film will also premiere on the big screen

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Mula sa Buwan can experience the play in a new way soon – a professionally shot (proshot) film of the acclaimed musical is set to stream online in March.

The proshot will be available online to viewers around the world on March 24, 25, and 26. Tickets will give viewers access to the show within a 24-hour streaming window per date, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Ahead of the proshot’s online premiere, an advance screening will be held on March 18, 7 pm, at Circuit Makati cinemas. Some of the musical’s cast members will also be present at the screening.

Tickets for both online and in-person screening are available on Ticket2Me.

Mula sa Buwan is inspired by the classic play Cyrano de Bergerac. Set in 1940s Manila on the brink of World War II, the play tells the story of poet-cadet Cyrano, who is secretly in love with his old friend Roxane.

Because of his insecurity over his big nose, Cyrano hides his feelings for Roxane, who in turn develops feelings for a new cadet, Christian.

The play stars newlyweds Myke Salomon and Gab Pangilinan as Cyrano and Roxane, respectively, with Markki Stroem as Christian. Phi Palamos, MC dela Cruz, Jon Abella, and Jilian Ita-as play supporting roles. – Rappler.com