9 Works Theatrical teases PH stage return of ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ 

The hit revival is slated to return in August

MANILA, Philippines – Theater enthusiasts and fans of the musical Tick, Tick… Boom! were left buzzing as 9 Works Theatrical released the teaser for its upcoming stage revival.

The local theater company shared the teaser on Wednesday, June 7, providing a glimpse into the anticipated return of the musical based on the book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson.

The video opens with a dimly lit set, building anticipation as the camera focuses on a lamp in the background. Slowly, a cloth covering a piano is unveiled, revealing the instrument beneath.

As the cloth is removed, the piano keys come to life, playing the iconic and familiar chords of the song “30/90” from Tick, Tick… Boom!

Tick, Tick… Boom! follows the journey of Jon, a struggling composer in the early 1990s, who struggles with his career choices and desires to make a mark in the world of Broadway.

The company, who was also behind productions American Idiot and Eto na! Musika nAPO!, previously staged the Jonathan Larson musical in October 2016, with Jef Flores as Jon, Tanya Manalang as Susan, and Ariel Reonal as Michael.

However, it remains uncertain whether these actors will reprise their roles for the upcoming run as 9 Works Theatrical have yet to announce the cast for the revival.

The musical gained further popularity with its 2021 film adaptation, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and featuring a star-studded cast including Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, and Robin de Jesús.

The stage revival of Tick, Tick… Boom! is set to run from August 2023. Final dates and ticket prices for the show have yet to be unveiled. – with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.