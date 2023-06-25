[Only IN Hollywood] ‘Here Lies Love’s’ Jose Llana and Clint Ramos on links to Martial Law and Marcoses

'My mom and dad were very much a part of the First Quarter Storm,' shares actor Jose Llana, who plays Ferdinand Marcos in 'Here Lies Love'

LOS ANGELES, USA – “We call ourselves a Trojan Horse, where you come to the dance party, you dance around, but inside that Trojan Horse is a message, a story, and an acknowledgement that good things happened first and then bad things happened later.”

And what a riveting Trojan Horse Here Lies Love is. Jose Llana, who plays Ferdinand Marcos in the upcoming Broadway musical, shared that apt description of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s opus on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos in our recent video conversation.

Now in preview performances, Here Lies Love is making history as the first-ever all-Filipino cast production on Broadway.

When we first saw Jose and the cast 10 years ago in the off-Broadway staging of the groundbreaking show at The Public Theater, it was already an exhilarating immersive experience. Standing on the floor in the dance club setting, we moved when the stage shifted; we danced, protested, and marched with the actors who were on or off the stage, mingling with the audience.

In the preview performance that we recently caught at the Broadway Theatre, the intimate club atmosphere of the show, directed again by Alex Timbers, is maintained even in the much larger space. Even in the upstairs mezzanine section where we sat this time, some of the actors appeared, physically and emotionally involving the audience.

Costume designer and creative consultant Clint Ramos and actor Jose Llana (who plays Ferdinand Marcos), second and fifth from left, last row. With the cast and creative team of ‘Here Lies Love,’ including Lea Salonga, Conrad Ricamora, Arielle Jacobs, David Byrne, and Jose Antonio Vargas. Courtesy of ‘Here Lies Love’

Telling the story of Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos, which intersected with that of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino (Conrad Ricamora), becomes even more relevant in 2023 amid charges that there are attempts to rewrite or revise those Martial Law chapters in Philippine history.

“So important,” Jose stressed, speaking via Zoom in his apartment. “I don’t want to get too political because I’m constantly reminding myself that we are a show, we are trying to have a good time, and we’re trying to show people a good time.”

“Then there’s [how] social media in the past 10 years in the Philippines has really put truth at a real precipice. People are rewriting [history] – they’re calling the Martial Law years the glory days.”

“If you call the glory days billions of dollars being stolen, lives being lost, civil liberties being taken away, and people disappearing and murdered, that’s not the glory time of the Philippines. I think the frustration people feel with the politics in the Philippines leads to a lot of people just ducking their heads in the sand.”

“Social media is a big part of that. For my research, I didn’t just read a lot of Marcos biographies and his personal diaries but also Maria Ressa and her book, How to Stand Up to a Dictator, which really acknowledges where the Philippines is today and why social media is playing a big part in people forgetting the history of Martial Law and not being able to learn from the mistakes in the past.”

When I proudly pointed out to Jose that Maria Ressa, Rappler’s co-founder and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is my boss, he replied, “Yeah, which is why when I knew that I was speaking to you for Rappler…don’t tell the cast, but I’m going to give the book (How to Stand Up to a Dictator) as an opening night present to everybody.”

“To Filipino Americans and just to anyone interested in politics and in the current political regime in the Philippines, that book is such a primer in understanding where we are today and how we got there. It was so educational for me to understand where we are and how we got here.”

Marcos is among Jose’s memorable roles that he has racked up over the years. His credits include Chip Tolentino in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which he originated on Broadway and for which he and the cast won the 2005 Drama Desk Award for best ensemble performance; The King and I; Flower Drum Song opposite Lea Salonga, who will play Aurora Aquino in Here Lies Love for five weeks, beginning July 11; Rent; and Wonderland.

Jose Llana. Courtesy of ‘Here Lies Love’

Asked how the years have made an impact on him as an actor and how he approached the Marcos role a decade later, Jose answered, “A lot has happened in the last 10 years. I’ll speak personally for myself. When you go from your mid-thirties to your mid-forties, a lot of life happens.”

“Also, since then, I’ve played The King in The King and I at the Lincoln Center and toured around the country. This time around, playing Marcos, there’s a lot of life that I’m able to put into playing him, the leadership and the stamina that it takes to do this show, running around for an hour and a half.”

“Most importantly, the world has shifted since we’ve put on this show. There’s been a lot of different political regimes that have come into play, not just in the Philippines but here in America as well and in the UK.”

“I think acknowledging that democracy, truth, and freedom of the press is not always guaranteed and that it can be very fragile, it makes me acknowledge that putting on our play now is even more relevant than it was 10 years ago.”

“Absolutely,” Jose firmly said about how the story has taken a deeper resonance with him. The Manila native dedicates his Here Lies Love Broadway performance to his parents and sister who came to the States to escape Martial Law and to the thousands of lives lost before the People Power Revolution.

He continued about the musical, whose title is derived from Imelda’s words in Ramona Diaz’s 2003 documentary, Imelda, “When I signed on to this show, the first workshop in 2011, it was the first time that I acknowledged, is this something we want to tell? Am I emotionally ready to explore this story? Do I want to play Marcos?”

Jose Llana onstage as Ferdinand Marcos. Courtesy of ‘Here Lies Love’

“Do I want to play the person who is responsible for us leaving the country and immigrating to the States? In these 12 years since that first workshop, my family – my mom, dad, sister, and I – we’ve talked a lot about our experiences and about what it means to be a Filipino American.”

“My mom and dad raised us with a real understanding of why we left, and of activism, to be involved, understand our history, learn about our history and acknowledge, to learn the truth of our history.”

“When they come to the opening night, which is when they’re coming to see the show, and they’re going to come numerous times, this show coming to Broadway is just as much a part of their journey as it is mine.”

“It’s a very personal journey for anyone who’s lived through the Martial Law regime and moved to America, not just America, but I have relatives who moved to Australia because of Martial Law or moved to the UK, and life was hard. One of my relatives was arrested because she was a journalist and she was gone for a couple of months.”

“My mom and dad were very much a part of the First Quarter Storm. I think they were in college between ’65 and ’69 so they were specifically part of that generation of young activists who were on the Mendiola Bridge. They were there.”

“It’s really important for me to honor their histories and my parents, to tell the truth about Martial Law and to give our people an opportunity to remember our history so that we don’t repeat the mistakes that were made before.”

“Oh my gosh,” Jose enthused about what Filipino American Arielle Jacobs brings to the role of Imelda. Ruthie Ann Miles, a Korean-American actress, memorably played the part in The Public Theater production.

Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marcos and Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos. Courtesy of ‘Here Lies Love’

“Arielle brings so much grace, and that voice. I think she’s completely ready for her moment. She carries this show with such fortitude, absolute strength, and stamina. She’s pretty much onstage the entire show, and not just that, but she’s kind and we have so much fun onstage every night.”

Jose appears buff in a scene that evokes how Marcos, who was way ahead of Russian president Vladimir Putin in publishing shirtless photos of himself, liked to project himself as, well, a strongman, literally.

“Well, let me tell you,” Jose began with a grin. “Having played the part 10 years ago, I knew exactly what was in store for me. We all have lived through COVID. I got my way through COVID with a lot of steaks, tequila, and Filipino food.”

“When I found out that the show was finally happening, I had about 30 pounds of COVID weight to lose. It’s really hard when you start rehearsal with a Filipino company.”

“It was my birthday, the first week of rehearsal in May, and I catered a big birthday party for the cast with a lot of Filipino food from Tradisyon, which is a Filipino restaurant. It’s hard. I knew that I had that costume to look forward to.”

“It’s a great moment in the show. It got me in a healthier way than most of us did in COVID. It got me back in my game and listen, if anything, it’s historically accurate that Marcos liked to lift weights and show off his bare-chested weightlifting in publicity photos. It’s me just playing my character.”

Clint Ramos

Clint Ramos. Courtesy of ‘Here Lies Love’

Back creating the musical’s costumes, including an elegant white terno, is Clint Ramos who still remembers vividly meeting Imelda for the first time.

The first Filipino and Asian – the first person of color – to bag best costume design for a play (for Eclipsed) in the 2016 Tony Awards made a clarification on a magazine article piece claiming he had met the former First Lady when she went to his high school.

“No, actually, it was in the (Malacañang) Palace,” said the Cebuano, who is also one of the musical’s creative consultants (along with Jose Antonio Vargas, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and immigration rights activist) and one of the main producers. We also spoke to him via Zoom.

“We were brought there. I spent high school in Manila, at the Philippine Science High School. I forget what event it was and she was pinning medals on us.”

“I remember being sort of anxious. I think this idea that had been created about Imelda and the Marcoses when I was growing up, all of that packaging of them as stars, it made a dent on me as a young child.”

“And so, when I met her, which was very brief, right? It all kind of made sense. I actually remember how she smelled, her perfume. But I also remember that I had never met anybody like that.”

“Like somebody who I knew held so much power and she was tall. I remember her skin. And all of that myth of Imelda kind of materialized in front of me.”

“I think the myth-making machine actually really worked on me. That’s really important for folks to know. That sort of image-building had been cultivated throughout that regime.”

“And that was part of the whole…even the Malakas and Maganda myth, right? That was part of that. And so, to me, looking back, it’s like, oh, what was designed worked on somebody.”

“I was a kid, at that point, apolitical. And so, in a large way, I understood it. The effect happened on me and now looking back, it’s like, oh, of course. It was all part of that whole thing.”

On whether he has a different approach in designing the costumes this time around, and how having a different actress, Arielle, influences his Imelda wardrobe designs, Clint shared, “I am very familiar with these clothes. I was a Martial Law baby and I was at the Revolution, so I was very aware of Imelda’s style and how that dictated a lot of the style in the Philippines during the regime.”

“I remember my mother. My mother really looked at the way Imelda was dressing. And so did a lot of women during that time. I think a lot of folks didn’t know that one of the good things that came out of that regime was this push to wear the national dress (terno).”

“So that’s always been present in terms of the costume design and my knowledge of it. But this time, Arielle is shaped differently. We’ve had fantastic Imeldas over the years but I think, maybe in terms of the way Arielle is, her physicalization is the most different.”

“For me, it was really just adjusting to that. Leaning a little bit into that kind of pop-disco sensibility. Arielle has a fantastic figure. But the designs remained the same for the most part.”

“I did a couple of adjustments. And like for the Order (Proclamation No.) 1081 dress, I redesigned that. And then, the finale dress, I redesigned that for Arielle because that’s so bespoke.”

“But for me, it’s really about how you do not duplicate a historical figure but rather, draw inspiration from that historical figure and then transmute that into a new thing on Broadway. So, it’s not about making her look exactly like that historical figure. It really is about creating a new thing.”

Clint, who is also a highly regarded scenic designer in theater, and a film costume designer (Isabel Sandoval’s Lingua Franca, and Jennifer Hudson’s Aretha Franklin wardrobe in Respect) echoed Jose’s stance that Here Lies Love is more relevant than ever.

“It’s very important,” he stressed. “We know that the Philippines is a template or a petri dish for disinformation. And we know this from the Cambridge Analytica stuff that happened in 2013. And so, to me, it is very important.”

“I think we are uniquely poised to say something about disinformation and vis-a-vis history. While Here Lies Love is a piece of art, it is a Broadway musical, it is not a history lesson or a book, or it’s not any sort of history non-fiction book. It isn’t that. But what it is, is that it holds this emotional truth.”

“It’s important for us to identify who those leaders are because they are in our midst. As democracies all over the world become in peril, we as a global community know that these leaders, they’re not mythical creatures. That they’re human beings.”

“It’s important that folks understand that Here Lies Love is not a non-fiction history lesson. It is a piece of art rooted in history with a group of artists who are interested in helping combat disinformation.”

Clint gushed about the historic aspect of presenting the first all-Filipino company on Broadway. Aside from Jose, Arielle, Conrad, and Lea, the cast, including Melody Butiu, Julia Abueva, and Jasmine Forsberg, is top-rate.

(L-R) Jose Llana, Arielle Jacobs, and Conrad Ricamora. Courtesy of ‘Here Lies Love’

“Gosh. It is overwhelming, Ruben, to be honest. I feel like it is such a watershed moment for Filipinos. It’s never happened on Broadway where we have an all-Filipino cast.”

“And the team with a deep well of Filipino co-producers and two of us are lead producers on it. And so, to us, it’s beyond just a Broadway show. It is a cultural project. It is about our identity. It is about reckoning with our own personal histories.”

“We have young members in the cast who are directly removed from that history. I mean, for Lea, Jose (Antonio Vargas), and I…I was a Martial Law baby so I understand that history. It’s pretty profound that the show is happening right now.”

“But also, I think the profundity of it goes beyond how we’re producing this, but also as we see that history being repeated. This is the perfect time for Here Lies Love – this piece of art to actually come into the zeitgeist.”

“I think as a global community, as a bi-national community, because we have partners from the Philippines, too, Here Lies Love is one of those pieces of art that actually makes you think.”

“I know a lot of young Fil-Ams who come see our show, or not even Fil-Ams but young folks who come to see our show, or any audience member who comes to see our show and had no idea of anything about the Philippines and didn’t know anything about our complicated relationship with the United States, the Philippines having been a colony for close to 50 years, or about the Marcoses or Ninoy and the People Power Revolution – no idea, but that’s part of their life.”

“Because even if you are not Filipino, if you are American, you are part of Philippine history.”

On the full-packed night that we attended, there were a lot of young Fil-Ams and non-Filipinos.

The set of ‘Here Lies Love.’ Courtesy of ‘Here Lies Love’

This is one Trojan Horse masquerading as a fun party, but with a sobering reminder that we’d like to experience again.

“Great,” said Jose. “Then come on the dance floor next time because there are so many different places to watch the show, even in the gallery seats. It’s a great show from every angle.” – Rappler.com

