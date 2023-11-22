‘Disney Princess: The Concert’ review: Truly reliving the magic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – In a mesmerizing spectacle, esteemed Broadway veterans capped off their first day of shows for the Philippine leg of the Disney Princess: The Concert tour at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater on Saturday, November 18.

For the first time since its creation in 2021, Disney Princess: The Concert charmed Filipino fans with breathtaking productions of songs from all 13 Disney Princesses and the two Frozen queens. Organized by Willbros Live, the shows ran for a duration of approximately one hour and 45 minutes each.

A whole new world

Music supervisor and host Benjamin Rauhala donned a sequined green suit and was the first to meet the audience during the 8 pm show, greeting guests before taking his seat behind the piano for the rest of the night.

KICK-OFF. The show started with a performance of “Starting Now.” Cheska Lingad/Rappler

Anneliese van der Pol (known as the last actress to play Belle on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on Broadway), Aisha Jackson (who was the first black woman to play Anna on Disney’s Frozen on Broadway), Krysta Rodriguez (known for starring as Cinderella in Into the Woods), and Steffanie Leigh (who made her Broadway debut as Mary Poppins) were dressed in shining and shimmering gowns when they opened the concert singing Disney Princess anthem, “Starting Now.”

When the song ended, the Broadway leading ladies welcomed viewers – complimenting those who attended wearing royal attires, sharing their shopping experiences in Circuit Makati, and even joking about taking “jeepneys in rush hour.”

RAPUNZEL. Steffanie Leigh performs “When Will My Life Begin?” Cheska Lingad/Rappler

Steffanie inaugurated the solo performances with “When Will My Life Begin?” from Tangled. Because Rapunzel is my favorite Disney Princess, I had high expectations for this production, and it definitely did not disappoint! Playful but graceful, the former Mary Poppins lead had me hyped up for the rest of the show just from her first solo song alone.

MULAN. Krysta Rodriguez performs “Reflection.” Cheska Lingad/Rappler

Krysta was up next with her own cool and soulful version of “Reflection” from Mulan. Safe to say, she doesn’t have to worry about passing for a perfect bride or a perfect daughter because she nailed every note of the song – Lea Salonga would be proud!

FULL ENSEMBLE. Annaliese van der Pol performs “Touch the Sky” with Krysta, Steffanie, and Aisha. Cheska Lingad/Rappler

Following that was Anneliese singing “Touch the Sky” from Brave, with the other three girls joining her as backup singers. Then, Aisha channeled her inner Halle Bailey singing “For the First Time” from the latest live-action movie of The Little Mermaid.

FROZEN. Adam J. Levy joins Aisha Jackson on stage to perform “Love Is An Open Door.” Cheska Lingad/Rappler

Adam J. Levy also thrilled guests with stunning duets with three of the girls: “A Whole New World” from Aladdin with Krysta, “Love Is An Open Door” from Frozen next with Aisha, and finally, “I See The Light” from Tangled with Steffanie. While his time onstage was relatively limited, he brought in a charming touch of magic to the performances – every moment a red-letter day.

The rest of the night was filled with more magical productions of some of Disney’s greatest hits like “Part of Your World,” “Into the Unknown,” “Almost There,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” “So This Is Love,” “Once Upon a Dream” – and more! From start to end, the female powerhouses exuded regal elegance and the nostalgic visuals of the Disney Princesses that accompanied them emulated pure Disney magic, leaving guests, like me, spellbound.

HERCULES. Krysta Rodriguez sings “I Won’t Say I’m In Love.” Cheska Lingad/Rappler

My favorite performances included “I See the Light” (it’s my favorite Disney song ever), Enchanted’s “How Does She Know” performed by the quartet in a beautiful four-part harmony, and Hercules’ “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” sung by Krysta who delivers every song as if it were only meant for her voice to carry.

RAPUNZEL. Anneliese conquers her “Mother Knows Best” performance. Cheska Lingad/Rappler

On top of it all, I also really loved Aisha’s take of “For the First Time in Forever” and Anneliese’s “Mother Knows Best.” Aisha was the picture of sophisticated grace while effortlessly belting notes, and Anneliese truly mothered with her funny impressions of Mother Gothel.

FROZEN. Anneliese, Steffanie, Krysta, and Aisha conclude the night with “Let It Go.” Cheska Lingad/Rappler

Anneliese, Steffanie, Aisha, and Krysta closed the show with a powerful number of “Let It Go” from Frozen. Dazzling white confetti rained on the Broadway stars as they said goodnight and took their final bow.

GRAND FINALE. The six-part cast before taking their final bow. Cheska Lingad/Rappler

Disney Princess: The Concert was first announced to be coming to Manila on September 20. The cast was revealed the following month, and a press conference for the concert was held in Manila on November 14.

It has one remaining show left at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City on Wednesday, November 22 at 8 pm. Tickets are available at SMTickets. – Rappler.com