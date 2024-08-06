‘REVOLT’ is coming! What to expect from Tanghalang Pilipino’s 38th season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Its new season lineup includes three productions, which will run from September 2024 to March 2025

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, theater lovers! Tanghalang Pilipino is returning for their 38th theater season with three productions that will run from September 2024 to March 2025 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez.

With the theme “REVOLT,” the upcoming three productions will tackle themes of courage, love, and family with narratives created and performed by Tanghalang Pilipino’s Actors Company.

“We are taking the liberty of using ‘revolt,’ both in its radical meaning, to rebel for change or transformation, and the original meaning, to roll back, or the reversal to a prior bond of loyalty, of love,” Tanghalang Pilipino’s Artistic Director Fernando “Tata Nanding” Josef said in a press statement.

To note, Tanghalang Pilipino is a drama company that has been mounting theatrical productions since 1987. Some of their known productions include Lam-Ang, Mabining Mandirigma, Larawan, and Pingkian, among others.

Josef added: “Tanghalang Pilipino will continue to revolt against existing evil forces that have destroyed, and are continuously destroying the innate human goodness, compassion, and love for fellow human beings.”

Here’s what we know so far about Tanghalang Pilipino’s upcoming three productions:

Balete

Based on National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose’s novel Tree, this stage adaptation follows the story of a young boy navigating life in a divided society. “As he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, he finds himself at odds with the entrenched power structures that dictate the lives of those around him,” explained organizers.

The production is adapted by Rody Vera and directed by Chris Millado. Its performers include actors Nonie Buencamino, Jonathan Tadioan, and Marco Viaña.

Balete will open on September 13, with show dates available until October 6. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/TP38BALETE.

Sansdosenang Sapatos

Returning to the Tanghalang Pilipino stage is their musical production of Sandosenang Sapatos, the story of a child born without feet and her hopes of becoming a ballerina to fulfill her father’s dream.

The musical is based on the Palanca Award-winning short story of the same name by Dr. Luis Gatmaitan. It was last staged by Tanghalang Pilipino for their 37th theater season.

The musical is adapted by Layeta Bucoy and directed by Jonathan Tadioan. It stars Felicity Kyle Napuli, Wincess Jem Yana, and Tex Ordoñez-De Leon.

Sandosenang Sapatos will open on November 15 with show dates available until December 8. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/TP38SANDOSENANGSAPATOS.

Kisapmata

In this theatrical adaptation, the image of the perfect family unravels as tensions rise in the face of love and fear. Based on Mike de Leon’s acclaimed film and Nick Joaquin’s crime report “The House on Zapote Street,” Kisapmata reveals the terror that lies beneath the portrait of domestic bliss.

The production is adapted and directed by Guelan Varela-Luarca and the TP Actors Company. It features Jonathan Tadioan, Marco Viaña, Lhorvie Nuevo-Tadioan, and Toni Go-Yadao.

Kisapmata will run from March 7 to 30, 2025. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/TP38KISAPMATA.

– Rappler.com