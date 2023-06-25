Tony Award winner Clint Ramos says ‘Here Lies Love’ is his most special project yet

'We tell the story of the rise and the fall, and we also tell the story of a people who chose to take their own destiny in their own hands and change the course of history,' says Clint Ramos, costume designer for 'Here Lies Love'

Clint Ramos is far from a Broadway newcomer.

The Cebu native has a decorated resume in costume and set design, which includes being the first person of color to win the Tony Award for Best Costume Design in a Play in 2016 for his work on Eclipsed.

Of all the many productions Ramos has worked on, the Filipino-American designer says Here Lies Love has been the most special experience to date. Working with the first all-Filipino cast on a major Broadway production has enabled him to explore his Filipino roots on the world stage.

“I think this is for me the most special thing that I’ve worked on because it made me reckon with my own history. I am an immigrant to this country. I was born and raised in Cebu, I went to school in Manila, to college in Manila, I have friends there, [and] I go home every year. I think for me personally, you kind of coast both worlds, but I think this show in a very creative way, in a way that only art can do, really challenges the Filipinos working on it to reckon with their own history,” said Ramos in a conversation with Filipino-American media pioneer Jannelle So Perkins, for So Jannelle TV.

“We have so many varied relationships to the history, ranging from shame to pride and for me. Every single time I work on this particular show my Filipino-ness is fully engaged and that’s special because that doesn’t happen in a lot of projects that I have here,” Ramos said in the same interview.

The “disco pop” musical which tells the story of the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos during Martial Law, will open officially on July 20 at the Broadway Theater in New York City. Among the performers are Broadway legend Lea Salonga, plus Filipino-American stage veterans Arielle Jacobs, Jose Llana, and Conrad Ricamora.

Ramos, who studied Theater Arts at University of the Philippines Diliman before moving to the United States in 1993 to pursue a master’s degree in Design at New York University Tisch, says theater played a big role in expressing dissent while growing up during Martial Law, which lasted from 1972 until the Marcoses were exiled in 1986. He says that, far from romanticizing the Marcoses, the play examines how these leaders emerge.

“This is a piece of art, it is telling and emotional art. This is creating a creative template for how we identify personalities like these right in our midst. Because we know these leaders do not just come out of the ground. They do not just come out of the bamboo. They’re little girls first, they have dreams of marrying well, they join beauty contests. And somehow through that long protracted rule, personal issues play out on a national level. So for us to really understand the phenomenon of these leaders and us as a people we have to really look at how that could happen to a human being,” said Ramos.

“We don’t gloss over the hard stuff that happened in those 20 years. We tell the story of the rise and the fall, and we also tell the story of a people who chose to take their own destiny in their own hands and change the course of history.”

Ramos says Here Lies Love accentuates the pride and profundity of the People Power Revolution, but also the continuing experience of Filipino immigrants like himself. A Filipino renaissance is underway he says, and the play is an indication of such.

“This is a great piece of art, we are making art here but that art is being held by a larger cultural project and our agenda is the Filipino agenda. There is more than one way to be Filipino,” said Ramos. – Jannelle So Productions | Rappler.com

