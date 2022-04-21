Virgin Labfest is coming back to the live stage in June 2022

A treat for theater fans, the festival will be held at the CCP Tanghalang Huseng Batute from June 15 to 26

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 Virgin Labfest (VLF), an annual festival of unstaged works held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), is returning to the live stage on June 15 to 26.

This marks the festival’s first live stage in front of an audience two years after they shifted to virtual runs following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now on its 17th year, VLF will take on the theme “Hinga” for 2022 at the CCP Tanghalang Huseng Batute under the leadership of new festival directors Marco Viaña and Tess Jamias.

On the scheduled dates, the featured works from Set A to Set D will be available for viewing from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Set A: Life is Full of Surprises (June 16 & 25) includes Walang Bago sa Dulang Ito by Eljay Castro Deldoc, Mga Balo by Maki dela Rosa, and Bituing Marikit by Bibeth Orteza.

Set B: Life is Strange Fiction (June 17 & June 26) is composed of Absurdo Events Day by BJ Crisostomo, Liberation by Jerry O’Hara, and Nay May Dala Akong Pansit by Juan Ekis.

Set C: School of Life (June 18 & June 23) features Unica Hijas by Mikaela Regis, Punks Not Dead by Andrew Clete, and Student’s Handbook by Anthony Kim Vergara.

Set D: Life Choices (June 19 & 24) is made of Fermata by Dustin Celestino, Huling Haraya Nina Ischia at Emeteria by Ryan Machado, and Bienvenuta al lido De Venecia by George Vail Kabristante.

In support of young artists/playwrights and the stage production industry, the festival will be co-presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Writer’s Bloc, Inc., and Tanghalang Pilipino, CCP’s resident theater company.

Details on how to purchase tickets have yet to be announced. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.