[ENTERTAINMENT] Movies, music, TV, theater: July 1-7, 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Planning to go to catch the latest movie or watch a theater play? Here are some entertainment events that will be happening from July 1 to 7 to help you plan your week ahead.
THEATER: Tanghalang Ateneo’s ‘Mga Multo’ will end its run on July 7
From June 28 to July 7, theater company Tanghalang Ateneo will be staging Mga Multo, an adaptation of Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts.
Translated by Ron Capindig and Guelan Varela-Luarca, the chilling play follows the Alving family and the web of predicaments that plague them. All runs will be held at the Doreen Black Box Theater on the third floor of the Soledad V. Pangilinan Arts Wing, Arete, at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.
THEATER: Tanghalang Ateneo’s ‘Sintang Dalisay’ will run from July 6-7, 12-14, and 18-20
Tanghalang Ateneo has partnered with Arete to stage Sintang Dalisay, a full-length adaptation of the famed play, Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare.
Directed and translated by the late Ricardo Abad and Guelan Varela-Luarca, Sintang Dalisay will have shows on the following dates: July 6 to 7, July 12 to 14, and July 18 to 20. All runs will be held at the Hyundai Hall of Arete at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.