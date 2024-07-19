ENTERTAINMENT: Movies, music, TV, theater – July 15-21, 2024

ABS-CBN’s popular reality show Pinoy Big Brother returns on July 20. For this season, the show is partnering with digital money app Maya, bringing a few additions to the show.

“With Maya stepping into the Big Brother house, Housemates will get a real-life lesson in managing money. Through the Save or Spend Weekly Task by Maya, the Housemates have the power to decide how they’ll manage their weekly budget, making the twists inside the PBB house even more exciting.

Additionally, they can watch their budget grow with Maya’s high-interest savings and learn the ropes of smart finance. It’s a perfect chance for viewers at home to pick up some tips too, as they watch their favorite Housemates make the most of their budget while tackling the usual PBB challenges,” Maya said in its press release.

Maya, via the app, will also be the official and exclusive voting platform for this year’s PBB.