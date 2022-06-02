Weeekly’s Ji-yoon leaves group due to anxiety

MANILA, Philippines – Weeekly’s lead vocalist and sub-rapper Ji-yoon will be leaving the K-pop group permanently due to health reasons, IST Entertainment announced on Wednesday, June 1.

Last summer and spring, Ji-yoon took two breaks from promotions after struggling with anxiety. Ji-yoon, IST Entertainment, her family, and medical experts then began discussing if she was already fit to resume her activities.

“However, we have reached the decision that Jiyoon needs to be in an environment where she can focus on her mental health above all else and that she should continue to focus on receiving treatment,” the agency said in a translated statement from a Soompi report.

June 1 marked the official end of Ji-yoon’s activities as a member of Weeekly. The group will continue its promotions with Soo-jin, Monday, So-eun, Jae-hee, Ji-han, and ZOA.

Weeekly, formerly known as PlayM Girls and FAVE Girls, first debuted in June 2020 with the song “Tag Me (@Me)” from its five-track album We are. The group’s latest release is the single album Play Game : AWAKE, which features the songs “Ven para,” “Solar,” and “Where is My Love?” Ji-yoon formerly filled the spot of “Wednesday” in the group. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.