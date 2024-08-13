What to know: Actor Mon Confiado’s cyber libel complaint vs content creator Ileiad

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Mon Confiado on Monday, August 12, posted a photo on Facebook showing himself formally filing a cyber libel complaint against content creator Ileiad or Jeff Jacinto in real life.

Confiado said: “Nawa’y maging aral sa iyo ito at sa ating lahat. Na ang paggamit ng pangalan at larawan ng walang pahintulot at krimen. Na hindi lahat ng jokes at nakakatawa at hindi lahat ng jokes ay para sa lahat…. Kahit ito ay isang joke o ‘meme’ lamang, hindi pamilyar ang lahat ng tao dito at ito ay ipinost mo sa ‘Facebook.’”

(I hope this is a lesson for everyone that using one’s name and image without permission is a crime. Not all jokes are funny, and not all jokes are for everyone…. Even if this was a joke or a meme, not all people are familiar with it.)

Where does the complaint stem from?

Confiado on Friday, August 9, called out Ileiad for the content creator’s post that detailed a supposed rude encounter with the actor.

Ileiad’s post reportedly narrated how Confiado had been sensationally rude, and closed “his hand shut in front of his face” and went “huh? huh? huh?” after he approached the actor nicely at a “grocery store in Marikina.” The post also said that Confiado supposedly behaved badly with the grocery teller, attempting to steal chocolate bars.

Confiado said that after he confronted Ileiad, the content creator said that it was a joke in the form of a “copypasta.”

Copypasta is a block of text that is copied and pasted, and shared widely online, often to humorous effect or to provoke a reaction from people who are not aware.

Confiado rejected the content creator’s explanation. The actor said in his post: “Joke at my expense? Joke pero nakakasira ng tao?… Parang sobra na itong mga ito ah at para makakuha lang ng mga likes kahit makasagasa sila ng tao. Tapos sasabihin joke. Ang daming nag-message sa akin at tinatanong kung totoo ba ito? Of course, sabi ko hindi yan totoo. Never happened. At hindi ako ganung tao.”

(Joke but it damages a person’s reputation? This is too much just to get likes, without regard for the welfare of another person. Then they’ll say it’s a joke. So many people messaged me and asked if it was true. Of course, I said it wasn’t true. Never happened. And I’m not that kind of person.)

Ileiad’s post also includes a photo of Confiado.

How it progressed to a complaint

Ileiad apologized to Confiado as shown by the actor in a Messenger screenshot, shown below.

But Ileiad didn’t take down the post immediately, and merely added a “disclaimer” note, leading the actor to pursue legal action.

Confiado also said that he felt like Ileiad’s public apology was sarcastic, unapologetic, and not sincere.

Upon formally lodging the complaint, Confiado said: “Mr. Jeff Jacinto, uulitin ko, ako ay nananahimik at ginulo mo. Pero nung nag-comment ako sa post mo at sa Messenger mo, sinabihan mo pa ako ng ‘Is this a threat?’ Hindi mo pa din ito tinanggal hanggang kinabukasan ng gabi. Oo. Nag-public apology ka kunwari later on pero sarcastic at hindi sincere. At wala ni katiting na pagsisisi at proud ka pa sa ginawa mo….

“Gusto kong ipaalam sa iyo na ang inihain kong kaso sa NBI ay HINDI JOKE. Ito ay TOTOO.”

(Mr. Jeff Jacinto, I repeat, I was minding my own business when you created this mess. When I commented on your post and Messenger, you even said, “Is this a threat?” You didn’t take down the post until the following night. Yes. You made a public apology, it seemed, but it was sarcastic and insincere. And there was remorse at all and you were even proud of what you did…. I want to let you know that the case I filed with the NBI is not a joke. It’s true.)

– Rappler.com