What to read and watch for a glimpse of the female gaze

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a woman avidly consuming just about any form of media or entertainment, you’ll be quick to notice the sheer amount of male-centered narratives in your digest.

At best, this is not at all bothersome to some viewers, but at worst, it takes away the opportunity to discover meaningful woman-led narratives in media and entertainment, reducing female perspectives to either invisible or merely objectifiable.

Thankfully, there’s a growing selection of media that rejects toxic patriarchal stereotypes and instead puts forth the idea of the “female gaze.”

A direct contradiction to the notorious “male gaze” built on the enjoyment of male viewers, the female gaze seeks to put forth narratives for the enjoyment and consumption of female viewers. It’s quite complicated to box the female gaze into one certain definition — many amateurly confuse this with male objectification, but this couldn’t be further from the case.

There’s no need to box the female gaze into just one definition or iteration! It sees itself at its best when it captures the multiplicity and complexity of its characters and narratives. Here are some of our favorites that fit the bill.

MOVIE: Lady Bird by Greta Gerwig

Prior to her direction of box office hits Little Women (2019) and Barbie (2023), Greta Gerwig made her solo directorial debut with Lady Bird (2017). The Golden Globe-winning coming-of-age film is a mainstay in media under the female gaze.

Lady Bird revolves around its titular protagonist, otherwise known as Christine McPherson, and her growing pains as a teenage girl gearing up for college. A central theme in the movie is her turbulent relationship with her mother, set against financial struggles and college preparation. Watchers see Lady Bird grapple with classic teen girl struggles, which include but are not limited to first romantic encounters, friendship insecurity, and rejection of religious tradition.

Understanding the importance of the female gaze allows viewers to realize why this film is critically acclaimed. Gerwig does a stellar job of telling the story of an imperfect young woman with complex feelings without demonizing her – a common byproduct of misogyny, internalized or otherwise. This earnest portrayal of youth in womanhood has enabled fellow young girls to accept their feelings and open up to vulnerability.

NOVEL: Milk Fed by Melissa Broder

“Scathingly funny, wildly erotic, and fiercely imaginative” are some phrases to describe Melissa Broder’s novel Milk Fed. The book explores the life of 24-year-old Rachel whose obsessive control over her calorie and food intake trickles down into every aspect of her life and career. Rachel’s life takes a turn when her therapist urges her to take a 90-day communication break with her mother — the cause of her alarming calorie-counting behavior.

During her communicative retreat, Rachel sparks a relationship with Miriam, the employee at her favorite frozen yogurt shop who is adamant on helping Rachel eat well. Their journey together opens Rachel up to a world of appetites in the physical, sexual, and spiritual realms.

Broder shows mastery in the female gaze with Rachel’s array of intricate emotions and intrusive thoughts throughout her tender and personal narrative. Milk Fed carefully examines the woman’s psyche while featuring profound emotional insight and shameless fantasy without oversimplifying its deeply complex protagonist. Rather than justifying Rachel’s uncomfortable thoughts and actions, Broder says things as they are and allows readers to decide how to move forward.

TV Series: Fleabag by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

One can credit the rise of the “girlfailure” – antithesis of the polarizing girlboss trope – to British comedy-drama series Fleabag. Written and starred by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series explores the emphasized imperfections of character Fleabag, who is never named in the show.

Fleabag has a string of unsatisfactory romantic and sexual encounters with men, which she uses as a coping or escapist mechanism for her grief induced by her jaded relationships with her best friend and mother. Through awkward comedy, habitual self-sabotage, and so-called “bad” feminism, Fleabag’s flaws are put on center stage.

The characterization and narrative present in the award-winning TV series represent the female gaze by portraying female protagonists as three-dimensional and imperfect. Fleabag allows viewers to completely understand what a bad day looks like for a woman, coupled with complex and intricate thoughts and feelings that refuse to make the protagonist come across as shallow.

MEMOIR: The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears gets to tell “her own story, on her own terms, at last” in the Simon & Schuster book that sold over 1.1 million copies in its first week. The Woman in Me discusses Spears’ life, career, conservatorship, and journey to freedom in great detail – refusing to leave readers in the dark about the challenges Spears faced across decades.

Prior to the memoir’s publication, excerpts from the book considered as “salacious” were extensively reported by the media. This included but was not limited to Spears’ recalling of ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake forcing her to get an abortion and the night of her widely discussed head-shaving. The media rampage proves exactly why Spears’ memoir was necessary.

The Woman in Me employs the female gaze by allowing the pop star to narrate and reflect on her own experiences with a distinct sense of ownership that has long been deprived from her throughout her career. Britney Spears has been able to grapple with her complex emotions towards her circumstances and the people who have caused her pain with utmost earnestness brought by giving her and her alone the narrative. Beyond the controversies and “buzz-worthy” bits and pieces of the memoir, the female gaze shines through in Spears’ unapologetic way of understanding her feelings and legacy, not losing hope in spite of it all. – Rappler.com