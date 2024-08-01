What we know so far: Sexual assault allegations against GMA ‘independent contractors’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GMA says it has 'received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz'

MANILA, Philippines – Earlier this week, sexual allegations against two high-ranking GMA creative personnel surfaced online.

In viral online posts, two “GMA executives” allegedly sexually assaulted actor Sandro Muhlach, a son of veteran actor Niño Muhlach. The incident allegedly happened after the GMA Gala last July 20.

GMA on Thursday, August 1, said it has “received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.”

GMA NETWORK STATEMENT



GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/cwf6BHa4Ru — GMA Network (@gmanetwork) August 1, 2024

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint,” it said.

“Respecting Sandro’s request for confidentiality, the investigating body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion.”

Prior to that statement, GMA Network initially responded on social media regarding the allegations, with the following on Tuesday afternoon, July 30:

“Online articles and posts have recently circulated regarding an alleged incident involving an artist and independent contractors of GMA Network. We have yet to receive a formal complaint from those allegedly involved in the issue.

“Should one be filed, the Network is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation. We assure the public that GMA Network takes such matters with utmost seriousness.”

No statements have been made by the alleged perpetrators Cruz and Nones as of writing.

Cruz on his IMDB page is described as creative head for many GMA shows starting in 2016, while Nones has credits as head writer or creator for GMA shows as well.

Hours after GMA’s initial statement, Sandro’s father Niño, in the wee hours of Wednesday, July 31, made a cryptic, threatening post on Facebook, saying, “Inumpisahan niyo, tatapusin ko!” (You started it, I will finish it!)

Sandro’s stepmother, Diane Abby Tupaz, around two hours later, had a longer message, expressing her anger, noting how they raised their children with love, only to fall victim to abominable behavior.

Tupaz called for justice, saying: “Hindi kami makakapayag ng hindi namin makakamit ang hustisya…. Itutuloy namin ang laban!” (We won’t allow ourselves to not find justice…. We will continue the fight!)

As reported by Philstar, other members of the Muhlach clan have expressed support as well, but like Sandro’s father and stepmother, have not published names and specifics as of writing.

Luigi Muhlach, Aga Muhlach’s son with Janice de Belen, reshared Niño’s post, with the caption “subukan niyo kami ng gising.” (Try us while we’re awake.)

Aga’s younger brother Andrew also reshared Niño’s post, with the caption “justice will prevail.”

Niño’s sister Angela Muhlach, said in a July 31 post, “Our family will be the one to break the injustices all the other artists are facing! This has to stop! We will fight for injustice.”

The 23-year-old Sandro Muhlach is Niño’s son with ex-wife Edith Millare, according to entertainment website Pep. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story.

Got tips? Email angelo.gonzales@protonmail.com.