Better than revenge: ‘Wildflower’ coming to Netflix in September

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN’s hit teleserye Wildflower is making a comeback! The TV series will be available to stream on Netflix starring Friday, September 9.

PREVIEW. Screenshot from Netflix

The top-rating revenge-themed series concluded its four-season television run in 2018.

Maja Salvador starred as the heiress Ivy Aguas, alter-ego to Lily Cruz, who avenges her parent’s death against the Ardiente family. Salvador won as Best Actress at the 2019 Asia Contents Awards, while Wildflower bagged a nomination for Best Asian Drama.

Opposite Salvador is Aiko Melendez who plays Emilia Ardiente, along with cast members Tirso Cruz, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Sunshine Cruz, Vin Abrenica, Joseph Marco, and Wendell Ramos.

The sensational drama is famous for its viral confrontation scenes that have become “meme-worthy” and iconic on social media.

Other ABS-CBN titles will also be available on Netflix this month including Love At First Stream, My Perfect You, and Maybe This Time. – Rappler.com