WATCH: WINNER’s Mino goes all out for love in ‘TANG!’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – WINNER’s Mino made his highly-anticipated solo comeback on Tuesday, December 7, with the release of the music video for “TANG!”

“TANG!” – the title track for Mino’s TO INFINITY album – sees the singer going all out for love as he tries to gain his lover’s interest. While it’s softer than his previous tracks, “TANG!”still has Mino’s recognizable style and upbeat sound.

TO INFINITY features 10 tracks, including collaborations with iKON’s Bobby, singers Sogumm and Sunwoo Jung-a, and rappers IIIBOI and Gaeko. Mino has songwriting credits on all songs in the album.

TO INFINITY also marks Mino’s second full-length album in the pandemic, following the release of TAKE in October 2020. In a press conference on Tuesday, the 28-year-old rapper said that he experimented with his music for this album.

“In the past, I mostly highlighted my free-spiritedness in my music, but this time, I attempted to take a further leap by taking on a new challenge. TO INFINITY offers the songs influenced by a diverse range of genres and features various moods,” sai Mino as quoted in a, Korea Times report.

The album was released weeks after Mino held his first-ever solo concert “MANIAC” as part of the “YG PALM STAGE 2021” in November. It’s also his first release since WINNER renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment in August.

Listen to Mino’s TO INFINITY album here:

