Zack Tabudlo tops first Billboard ‘Hits of the World: Philippines’ chart

ZACK TABUDLO. The singer tops Billboard's 'Hits of the World: Philippines' chart.

He is also performing at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 20

MANILA, Philippines – Zack Tabudlo claimed four spots – including the top two – on Billboard’s new “Hits of the World: Philippines” chart.

The weekly chart ranks the top 25 songs in each country, based on streaming and digital sales.

Zack’s song “Pano” ranked first, while his song “Habang Buhay” took the second spot. His breakout hit “Binibini” ranked at 13, while “Nangangamba” ranked at 18.

The news comes as Zack announces that he will be performing on the main Jubilee stage at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday, February 20.

The event is a world expo that showcases the innovations and culture of 192 participating countries. It is currently running until March 31, 2022.

Zack first broke into the scene as a participant on The Voice Kids Philippines. He then worked as a producer and songwriter for various artists, before launching his own career as a singer-songwriter.

He released his debut album Episode in 2021. Recently, he released “Iba,” a collaboration with Moira dela Torre. – Rappler.com