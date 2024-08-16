Waste-to-energy projects? Cebu youth demand better solutions focused on climate justice

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CEBU, Philippines – At a summit with environmentalists, lawyers, and members of the private sector in Cebu City on Thursday, August 15, youth leaders called for solutions that prioritized climate justice over introducing waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies in cities and towns.

In recent years, public officials have pushed for the construction of WTE plants in Cebu as a solution to waste management and energy generation issues.

Organizations like the EcoWaste Coalition and Philippine Earth Justice Center warned against the use of WTE technologies which, they said, would produce large amounts of pollutants via incinerators.

Charlize Mae Gadiane, a convener of youth-led environmental conservation group Code Green PH, said that government agencies should strive for environmental solutions that are truly sustainable and would hold entities accountable.

“For waste management, let’s not put the blame on consumers but pressure big companies that contribute most of the pollution,” Gadiane told Rappler.

Gadiane slammed companies like San Miguel, which recently drew criticism from environmental groups after its subsidiary was confirmed to have chartered the MT Terronova that sank off the coast of Bataan, causing a massive oil spill.

She added that many private companies get away with polluting the environment by masquerading their products and projects as being “green” or “eco-friendly” while marginalized communities suffer at the cost of these projects.

A 2023 plastic brand audit by international network Break Free From Plastic (BFFP) reported that the Philippines was flooded with plastic pollution due to “a prevailing sachet economy driven primarily by corporations.”

Tap the youth

For Israela Krissan Sala of the Union of Progressive Students (UPS), governments should tap the youth in crafting pro-environment solutions.

Sala said that many students, especially those studying biology and environmental sciences, are conducting research on sustainable and innovative green projects in universities for their degree programs.

“If we can contain this intellect in the Philippines and if the government can support them in terms of their careers, they would stay here and their intellect would be used for the betterment of Filipinos,” she said.

She added that the youth should campaign for climate justice and lobby for better green policies from public officials.

According to a February 2024 report by social change agency Mindworks, government corruption and environmental pollution are top contributors to Gen Z youth anger in the Philippines.

During the summit, youth leaders also highlighted the implementation of a ban on single-use plastics at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) in Carmen town.

CTU student council president Pauline Neonelle Tibay said their ban was implemented in 2023.

“What we did is that for people entering the school, our guards would confiscate all their single-use plastics to ensure none of it enters the school and set up designated trash cans for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste for proper disposal,” Tibay said.

She added that students from their fisheries studies program invented bangus fish crackers with paper packaging and introduced them in canteens, replacing plastic-wrapped snacks.

“We encourage the use of paper packaging so as to be truly environment-friendly…we’ve reduced our [plastics] because of our bangus fish crackers,” Tibay said.

Better technologies

Alterna Verde chief climate justice officer Martsu Ressan Ladia told Rappler there are more technologies beyond incinerators that can help address the demand for energy and waste management.

“We believe that incineration is not a natural process because we are burning and contributing to pollution…so our WTE technology involves biomethanation, anaerobic digestion, these are natural processes that do not include incineration,” Ladia said.

Anaerobic digestion produces biogas by letting bacteria break down organic matter like animal manure, wastewater biosolids, and food wastes in the absence of oxygen. Biogas is considered a renewable source of energy.

“In the West, they are exercising [incineration] because they have facilities and are capable of being accountable for the effects of this but in the Philippines, we do not have those kinds of facilities and we are not yet capable of managing the effects,” Ladia added. – Rappler.com