The Green Report: SONA, habagat, and Bataan oil spill

Rappler.com, Jee Y. Geronimo, Iya Gozum

MANILA, Philippines – A lot can happen in just a week.

This was the case last July, when the President’s State of the Nation Address on July 23 opened a very eventful week, with the enhanced southwest monsoon and the Bataan oil spill happening on July 24 and 25, respectively.

How do all three events impact the environment? Rappler environment editor Jee Geronimo and reporter Iya Gozum talk about these and more in this episode of the The Green Report.

Catch this episode at 5 pm on Saturday, August 10. – Rappler.com

