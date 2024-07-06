Environmental issues the Marcos gov’t faced in second year in office

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2023 the importance of making the environment a priority, even stressing that climate change was made an “important criterion” in the country’s national policies, planning, decision-making, and implementation of programs.
This promise was tested in Marcos’ second year as chief executive when he faced several environmental issues, from continued environmental defender killings in the country to ecological damage in the West Philippine Sea.
In some issues, Marcos and his administration played catch-up in addressing the problems, while some issues seemed to have fallen on deaf ears. In its second year in office, the Marcos administration mostly provided Band-aid solutions to long-term environmental issues.
Look back on the year that was for the Philippine environment.
Deadliest country in Asia for environmental defender
A decade later, Philippines still most dangerous country in Asia for envi defenders
For the 10th straight year, the Philippines is still the most dangerous country in Asia for land and environmental defenders, according to a report from nongovernment organization Global Witness.
Deadliest regions in the Philippines for environmental defenders
Out of 334 environmental defenders killed in the country over the past two decades, 132 were from five provinces. ‘Duterte-era’ policies that persist also continue to endanger them.
Other stories on environmental defenders:
- 13 years later, slain Filipino botanist Leonard Co’s legacy endures
- Ma’am Jo’s killing was a nightmare. Her dreams for the Teduray tribe are alive.
- Cebu experts, advocates launch ‘manual’ to aid environmental law enforcers
- Activists slapped with defamation case for exposing ‘abduction’ post bail
- Leading ladies: Women shaping environmental conservation
- IP women lead the way in Davao forest protection, conservation
- ‘Bruised but alive’: Missing environmental activists in Pangasinan found safe
- Environmentalists oppose construction of capitol building on Cebu mountain
- Indigenous people, groups seek ‘genuine consultations’ on revision of FPIC rules
‘Review’ of Philippine reclamation projects
DENR set to review reclamation projects nationwide
‘Everything that comes down to us from the Philippine Reclamation Authority would be the subject of the review,’ says Environment Secretary Loyzaga.
Where’s the suspension order for Manila Bay reclamation projects?
It seems like the government needs a group chat to smoothen inconsistencies in the suspension of the Manila Bay reclamation projects.
For one, a suspension order has not yet been made public. Whether such really exists is another question altogether.
Other stories on reclamation projects:
- Marcos suspends all Manila Bay reclamation projects except one
- Concerned? Don’t single out China’s Manila Bay reclamation project, fishers say
- Reclamation projects impede gov’t duty to protect Manila Bay – Loyzaga
- Senate panel asks how reclamation projects get approved
- PRA admits many ‘illegal, unauthorized’ reclamation projects nationwide
- Dumaguete mayor, officials face Ombudsman complaint over ‘illegal’ reclamation
- Fishers group to DA chief: Withdraw family’s reclamation project in Manila Bay
- Exempted from suspension, Pasay reclamation projects get green light from PRA
- Fishers file complaint before LLDA vs reclamation in Laguna Lake
Protecting the Philippines’ natural resources
DENR to stop issuing permits, agreements for use of protected areas
This comes after the DENR suspended its agreement with the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. that granted the latter use of over 300 hectares of protected land in Surigao del Norte.
In Greece, PH commits to increasing protected areas by 2030
‘To achieve the 30×30 targets by the decade’s end, the Philippines…is dedicated to significantly increasing protected areas on both land and seas,’ says Environment Undersecretary Ernesto Adobo Jr.
Other stories on environmental protection:
- The Green Report: San Enrique, ang komunidad na nangangalaga sa bakawan
- Envi groups form alliance to restore Philippine mangrove forests
- The mangroves are safe in this small town in Negros Occidental
- Environmental advocates seek clear-cut policies to protect PH watersheds at risk
- Puerto Princesa’s battle: Safeguarding its mangrove forests
- Butuan ramps up reforestation efforts vs flooding, water supply depletion
- DENR terminates Socorro ‘cult’ use of protected area
- Satellite images show little progress in NGP’s mangrove rehab efforts
- Groups urge DENR to negotiate with Masungi over 2017 contract
- Marcos signs law seeking to measure Philippines’ natural resources
- Restoring the Pasig River: From one Marcos to another
Combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing
The poor’s 15 kilometers: Saving municipal waters from big fishing operators
15 kilometers from shore to sea is what small fishers get. Without updated vessel monitoring measures and robust law enforcement, they fear their livelihood is at risk.
Top officials with private interests spoil effort to track big fishers
Gamaliel Cordoba, who headed the NTC under Duterte, has a personal stake in commercial fishing because of his family’s business. During his time, the commission stopped issuing service numbers for trackers that would prevent unregulated fishing.
Big fishers encroach on small fisherfolk’s municipal waters
Municipal fisherfolk remain among the poorest Filipinos, earning only an average of P363 (US$6.45)* a day, and the possibility of losing preferential access to their fishing grounds poses an added threat to their existence.
Other stories on fisheries:
- In a Northern Samar town, sardines are aplenty, but their fishers aren’t
- Life after catch: Sardines business holds promise for N. Samar small fishers
- [DOCUMENTARY] Our 15 kilometers: Small fishers fear losing municipal waters to big operators
- The Green Report: The stories of Northern Samar fishers
- On National Fisherfolk Day, Cebu fishermen call for end to reclamation, illegal fishing
- Fisherfolk group asks court to stop Navotas City mussel farms demolition
Mining in the Philippines
Is the mining fiscal regime bill good for the economy and climate agenda?
Do the proposed reforms in the mining fiscal regime bill favor the industry, to the detriment of host communities and the government?
Romualdez firm buying Leyte sand mining company for P5 billion
Bright Kindle Resources and Investments Incorporated, a holding company owned by the family of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, is set to acquire a sand mining company for P5 billion.
Other stories on mining:
- Palawan indigenous peoples allege DENR official favored mining firm
- Cordillera pocket miners still struggling to legalize operations
- House approves mining fiscal regime bill
- Sagada mining village, LGUs, face challenges from policy gaps, traditions
- Despite formalization, small-scale gold miners still prefer black market
- Mindanao bishops urge Marcos to cancel PH’s biggest mining project
- Martin Romualdez and his mining interests
- IPs oppose proposed mineral reservation in Maguindanao del Sur
- Church leaders oppose copper mining project in Negros Occidental
- Diocese of Borongan leads call to end mining in entire island of Samar
- Mining firm’s planned expansion threatens Benguet village
- Drilling operations for windmill project found at Masungi Georeserve
- There’s gold in Sagada, but miners barely get by. Now they want more support.
- APEX to continue mining operations in Davao de Oro despite landslide, protests
- Hontiveros pushes Senate probe into ‘devastation, loss’ caused by mining, quarrying
- PSE urges Abra Mining minority shareholders to seek counsel as delisting looms
- Bishop, environment groups file petition against OceanaGold
- Advocates urge NHCP to save Homonhon Island from mining
- Romualdez firm buying Leyte sand mining company for P5 billion
Just energy transition in era of climate change
Groups urge gov’t to address mining issues as PH transitions to renewable energy
The Philippine government should address issues in the mining sector as the country joins the transition from fossil fuel-based energy to renewable sources, several groups say.
EXPLAINER: Recto eyes making companies pay for pollution they create
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto is looking at putting a price tag on carbon emissions. Here’s a rundown of the pros and cons.
Other stories on energy transition:
- Most Filipinos see urgency to shift to renewable energy. Now what?
- Citicore Renewable Energy plans P13-billion IPO. Here’s their pitch.
- Rappler Talk: ACEN CEO Eric Francia on making headway toward a clean energy future
- Phaseout of fossil fuels an aspiration ‘we need to afford,’ says DENR chief
- Indigenous rights clash with solar power project in Ilocos Norte
- Villagers protest planned wind farm expansion project in Aklan
- EXPLAINER: What is just energy transition?
- Iloilo City offers incentives to households shifting to solar power
- Bank funding for renewables exceeds coal, gas in past 3 years – report
- Online and offline, this Aklan village fights a wind farm to save their river
- Negros Occidental renewable energy council eyes roadmap by end-June
- Quezon City plans to make city-owned buildings solar-powered
Waste management and waste workers
Garbage crisis looms with coming closure of Metro Clark landfill in Tarlac
More than 4,000 tons of wastes from 121 LGUs from 8 provinces are being brought daily to the Kalangitan sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac.
Waste workers demand fair wages, treatment as they form national alliance
The formation of the national alliance is called by groups as a ‘significant move for labor rights and environmental justice.’
Other stories on waste management:
- EMB questioned for procuring defective waste management equipment
- The PH is finally going after plastic producers, but some companies are not cooperating
- PH towns, cities are paying high cost of waste management. Plastic producers should help.
- Butuan youth group launches mobile app junk shop to revolutionize recycling
- Puerto Princesa waste pickers see tripled incomes with waste management initiative
- Baguio village flooded after downpour, no thanks to plastic waste
- Puerto Princesa barangay mobilizes community for weekly coastal cleanups
- Follow waste management law or else, Cagayan de Oro warns half of its barangays
- Waste workers demand fair wages, treatment as they form national alliance
- Audit report bares disturbing waste handling of 3 Camarines Norte hospitals
- In new Magna Carta, waste workers assert rights, humane labor conditions
Kusiong tragedy
Disaster in Kusiong landslides: How politics killed non-Moro IPs
Forced to vacate their shoreline homes in 2020, Teduray residents were buried in mud after fatal landslides triggered by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng hit them in October 2022. Private resorts have since taken over, one of them owned by a political family.
When fighting for ancestral lands hits a dead end
Since 2005, the Tedurays have been lobbying for the government’s formal recognition of their ancestral domain. The urgent priority should be the approval of an IP Code to address these land issues.
Other stories on Kusiong Tragedy:
- No Senate hearing on Kusiong landslide since Tedurays wouldn’t appear – Padilla
- Gov’t should use scientific data in hazard maps – Lagmay
- Newsbreak Chats: Revisiting the Teduray tragedy in Kusiong
- Ma’am Jo’s killing was a nightmare. Her dreams for the Teduray tribe are alive.
- Displacement of Tedurays shows deeply-rooted issue of political dynasties, says journalist
- The Green Report: The art of Rappler’s stories on the Teduray tragedy
- DOCUMENTARY: How politics killed non-Moro IPs in the Kusiong landslides
10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda
A decade later: 15% of Yolanda houses unfinished, thousands unoccupied
Three presidents have taken their seat in Malacañang yet tens of thousands of houses for Yolanda-hit communities remain incomplete.
Part 2: Water, electricity issues bog Yolanda relocation plans
In many housing sites, Yolanda survivors make do without water connections in their homes. These problems partly explain why some 30% of built housing units are unoccupied to this day.
Other stories on Yolanda’s 10th year:
- After Yolanda: A causeway threatens efforts by locals to restore a mangrove forest
- PANOORIN: Mga Kuwentong Yolanda
- Call her Landa
- WATCH: Call her Landa
- After Yolanda: A teacher’s dream for the children of Guiuan
- 10 years on, Yolanda survivors grapple with memory, delayed recovery
- Rappler Talk: Alfred Romualdez on learnings from Yolanda, 10 years later
- Rappler Talk: Guiuan’s decade of recovery after Yolanda
- Rappler Recap: ‘Work is not done,’ Marcos says of Yolanda recovery
- Rappler Recap: Tacloban residents light candles for 10th year of Yolanda
- On Yolanda’s 10th year, groups urge gov’t to ‘hold big polluters accountable’
- [Under 3 Minutes] Kumusta na ang Yolanda housing projects?
- ‘I saw bloated bodies of people on the sidewalk. That could have been me.’
Another year, another COP
Philippines gets a seat in inaugural board of loss and damage fund
This has been a ‘long time coming’ after the Philippines spent decades ‘at the forefront of the negotiations for the loss and damage fund,’ says Philippine Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga.
Can the Philippines be a strong voice again at UN climate talks?
For years, the Philippines has had a strong voice and was a big player in climate negotiations – until Duterte happened. Under Marcos, a climate expert says ‘we’re finding that voice again.’
Other stories on COP28:
- Delivering on loss and damage fund ‘litmus test’ for COP28
- The Green Report: In fight against climate change, what can cities do?
- What you need to know about COP28, UN’s annual climate conference
- The Green Report: Why is the Philippines underspending disaster funds?
- A day before COP28, Marcos turns over climate funds to 6 local governments
- Marcos cancels Dubai trip at the last minute, will not attend COP28
- PH delegation urged: Call for end to fossil fuels at COP28
- Civil society groups sidelined at first-ever Philippine pavilion at COP28
- ‘Unprecedented’ number of fossil fuel lobbyists granted access to COP28 – analysis
- Rappler Talk: Why should the youth care about COP28?
- Rappler Talk: Bringing communities to COP28
- ‘We’ve gone backwards’: Groups call for stronger COP28 language on fossil fuels
- Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels
- Historic? PH civil society at COP28 says climate deal ‘falls short’
- The Green Report: Is COP28 really the ‘beginning of end’ for fossil fuels?
Disaster preparedness in disaster-prone PH still wanting
Flood-prone lifelines: Critical facilities at risk of flooding in Negros Occidental town
Rappler’s data analysis of HazardHunterPH data shows that Sipalay has the most number of schools that double as evacuation centers during disasters, with a very high risk of flooding in Negros Occidental.
Moving flood-prone gov’t facilities out of harm’s way is costly, time-consuming
Experts say that moving all critical facilities away from flood zones is a complex process, and finding a solution that checks all the boxes takes time.
Climate-vulnerable PH fails to fully spend disaster preparedness funds – study
Local governments tend to be ‘reactive’ in their disaster spending, greatly underspending funds intended for more preemptive, long-term programs, according to an Oxfam Pilipinas study.
Other stories on disaster risk reduction and management:
- House OKs new code to repeal decades-old, ‘obsolete’ building law
- ADB approves P17-billion loan for Philippines’ flood control projects
- Davao de Oro landslide death toll now 85, search continues for remaining 38
- 16 years after landslide in Davao de Oro, residents suffer same fate. Whose fault is it?
- Rappler Talk: UPRI’s Likha Minimo on lessons from the Davao de Oro landslide
- Expect heavier rainfall, increased risk of landslides, floods in Mindanao – scientists
- Satellite imagery ‘underutilized’ in PH’s fight vs climate change
- La Niña: What ought to be done to be better prepared?
Chocolate Hills resort controversy
DENR strips regional offices of power to grant ECC in protected areas
Pending and future environmental compliance certificate applications within protected areas will now be escalated to the Environmental Management Bureau at the DENR’s Central Office.
Ombudsman suspends Bohol governor, 68 officials over Chocolate Hills mess
A resolution to repeal previous Protected Area Management Board orders that allowed structures in the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument, is already in the works, says Department of Environment and Natural Resources regional executive director Paquito Melicor.
TIMELINE: The Chocolate Hills resort controversy
Built on protected areas, the resort operated for months without an environmental compliance certificate and managed to get a business permit and a renewal.
Other stories on the Chocolate Hills resort controversy:
- DENR says viral Chocolate Hills resort continued operating without ECC
- Bohol town revokes Chocolate Hills resort’s business permit
- How messy governance, paperwork allowed a resort in Chocolate Hills
- Bohol provincial gov’t looking into 2 other tourist attractions built on Chocolate Hills
- WATCH: The Chocolate Hills controversy in 1 minute
- EXPLAINER: The ‘permits’ debate on Chocolate Hills controversy
- Senators grill DENR for mismanagement of protected areas
- Envi group urges revocation of resolutions that allow Chocolate Hills resorts
- Orders allowing resorts, structures in Chocolate Hills to be repealed – DENR official
Environmental damage in West Philippine Sea
AFP suspects China of massive coral harvesting in West Philippine Sea
The Armed Forces of the Philippines raises the alarm over what they suspect to be massive illegal harvesting of corals in Rozul Reef located in the West Philippine Sea.
PCG: China should be held accountable for environmental damage in Pag-asa Island
A Philippine Coast Guard official says China should be held accountable for environmental damage in and near Pag-asa Island (Thitu), located 300 nautical miles from Palawan.
Scientists, economists, lawyers want to put price on damage in West Philippine Sea
Experts from different institutions come together to survey the resources in the West Philippine Sea in the hope of providing a ‘framework or method to assess the damage’ in the area.
SolGen mulls bringing China to Hague anew over coral reef destruction
The Office of the Solicitor General’s latest move stems from the authorities’ discovery of extensive damage in the marine environment frequently visited by Chinese ships.
Weather’s too hot to handle for Filipinos
Philippine heat has always been a problem – and it’s going to get worse
Data shows that various areas in the Philippines have already been experiencing high heat index levels for the past 10 years.
El Niño triggers job losses, lower crop yield
The Philippines’ agriculture sector sheds 318,000 jobs in March 2024 compared to the prior month.
Marcos says gov’t eyeing shift to old academic calendar in 2025
Originally, the education department announced a gradual transition to the old academic calendar, laying out a five-year transition timeline.
In Philippine classrooms, weather’s too hot to handle
While there are no studies yet that show the extent of learning loss for weeks of class suspensions, Philippine Business for Education executive director Justine Raagas says that long school breaks could result in learning loss.
Other story on extreme heat:
- Extreme heat is hurting the economy
- Scorching heat pushes Pangasinan town to adopt 4-day work week
- Vendors struggle to work, fight for survival in General Santos’ sun-baked streets
- South Cotabato in state of calamity as El Niño destroys P200M in crops and livestock
- El Niño damage to rice, corn crops in Negros Occidental hits P197 million
- You can visit the old Pantabangan town in Nueva Ecija that reemerges amid droughts
- Students suffer in wilting heat, thwarting education efforts
- How can excessive heat affect you and your body?
- Valenzuela LGU’s class suspension policy now takes heat index into account
- As temperatures rise, Cebu laborers demand ‘heat breaks,’ safer work environment
- Extreme heat is closing schools, widening learning gaps worldwide
- In Cebu, workers call for wage hikes to offset impact of El Niño
- BOSES NG KALYE: Paano nakaaapekto ang init ng panahon sa mga manggagawa?
- BARMM declares state of calamity due to ill effects of El Niño
- PANOORIN: Mga karapatan mo bilang empleyado ngayong mainit ang panahon
- The Green Report: It’s getting hotter – now what?
- To beat the heat, Filipinos buy more than 1,000 aircons a day on credit, says finance firm
- PANOORIN: Paano sinusukat ng PAGASA ang heat index?
- Ha? Halaman? How to keep your garden alive in this heat
- Sizzling streak: Guiuan heat index hits 55°C, 54°C levels
– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.