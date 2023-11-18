The Green Report: In fight against climate change, what can cities do?

LIVE

With politics and economic interests getting in the way of nations to get real climate work done, cities cutting down emissions may just be the next best thing

MANILA, Philippines – In lieu of countries with conflicting interests, cities hold much promise in cutting down carbon emissions.

Cities are responsible for 75% of global emissions. The heart of economic activities and home to large populations, cities hold considerable power.

Any action in terms of shifting to renewable energy, cleaner transport, and greener jobs could make waves.

In this Green Report episode, environment editor Jee Geronimo and reporter Iya Gozum talk to Mark Watts, the executive director of C40 Cities, a global network of leading cities around the world working to combat climate change.

Having visited and worked with cities all over the world, Watts had seen what cities can do in making livable communities in a short span of time.

