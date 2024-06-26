Traveling ‘Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room’ moves to Palawan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LEARNING. Participants have to solve biodiversity-related puzzles and challenges in order to exit the Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room.

The USAID-funded 'Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room,' where participants must solve biodiversity puzzles and challenges before they can exit the room, will be in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, from June 29 to 30

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to explaining science, it’s often better to show than tell.

The Mind Museum, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), along with other partners, recently launched an interactive “Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room” that teaches children and adults about the importance of the Philippines’ biodiversity as well as the need to protect it.

In this escape room, participants get a hands-on experience solving biodiversity-related puzzles and challenges in order to exit the room.

PUZZLE. Three people try to solve a biodiversity puzzle in the Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room at the Mind Museum in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Handout courtesy of The Mind Museum

Visitors can also watch a Mind S-Cool video, an e-learning tool wherein puppet characters navigate through a biodiversity crisis.

“Biodiversity loss not only threatens the survival of countless species but also undermines the stability of ecosystems and the services they provide, impacting human well-being and livelihoods. We must all become active participants in this plan to safeguard the country’s rich biodiversity for future generations,” USAID Philippines deputy mission director Rebekah Eubanks said during the launch at the Mind Museum in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, in May.

The project was funded through the USAID’s P1.35-billion Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans and Landscapes or SIBOL initiative, and developed in partnership with the Bonifacio Art Foundation Incorporated, a nonprofit that promotes the sciences and the arts.

The USAID said the Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room is “an immersive experience that teaches the importance of collaboration in solving the biodiversity crisis.” It said the Philippines is one of 18 megadiverse countries in the world, hosting 70% of the Earth’s flora and fauna, which is why the agency is supporting the Philippines’ environmental initiatives, particularly on inclusive green growth.

Maria Isabel Garcia, managing director of The Mind Museum, said the Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room “mimics the actual conversations happening in communities,” with participants learning about “how to work together to solve the [biodiversity] crisis.”

She also thanked the various partners that supported staging the Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room in their establishments outside Metro Manila.

The Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room first ran from May 11 to May 31 at the Mind Museum. It then went to Ayala Malls’ Harbor Point in Subic Freeport in Zambales province from June 15 to 16.

This coming weekend or from June 29 to 30, it will be at the Robinsons Mall in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan province, after which it will travel to Abreeza Mall in Davao City in Mindanao from July 27 to 28.

The Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room will eventually become a regular attraction at the Mind Musuem in Taguig City in August.

“The Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room is a unique opportunity for us and our valued partners to present the different biodiversity challenges while highlighting the significance of sustainable practices and conservation. Mallgoers will have the chance to participate and work with family, friends, and new acquaintances in solving the crisis, providing an enriching and collaborative experience,” said Joel Lumanlan, vice president for marketing and operations of Robinsons Malls.

In Robinsons Palawan, each session in the escape room will run for one hour and 30 minutes. A maximum of 15 people can be accommodated for each of the five slots per day: 10:30 am, 12:50 pm, 2:40 pm, 4:30 pm, and 6:20 pm.

It is open to individuals ages 6 and up. Children 6 to 12 have to be accompanied by a guardian. Those interested are encouraged to preregister to get a slot.

“To avail of this unique experience, mallgoers must preregister and present a receipt from any store in Robinsons Palawan worth at least P500 for adults and P250 worth of receipts for children up to 12 years old to obtain tickets for the escape room,” Robinsons Malls said. – Rappler.com

