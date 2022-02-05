[WATCH] IN NUMBERS: Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Philippines

In countries like the Philippines, illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing threatens Filipinos' capacity to put food on the table

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,000 islands, boasts rich marine resources that feed and employ millions of Filipinos.

But an urgent problem threatens Philippine waters today: illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, or IUU fishing.

In countries like the Philippines, where fish is a major source of protein and livelihood, IUU fishing threatens Filipinos’ capacity to put food on the table.

How big of a problem is IUU fishing in the Philippines? Watch this video to learn more about this complex issue hounding the country’s waters. – Rappler.com

Writers: Jee Geronimo, Iya Gozum, Raisa Serafica

Animation and Graphics: Janina Maglinis, David Castuciano

Narrator: Paterno Esmaquel II

Producer: Jaira Roxas

Supervising Producer: Beth Frondoso

This video is produced in partnership with USAID Fish Right Program