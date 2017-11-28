Things to do with your kids: Pre-holiday festivities
MANILA, Philippines – It’s almost the holidays, and that means you can get creative with how you can spend the upcoming break with your kids.
When the kids start to feel the holiday spirit, they get more excited. This is an opportunity for you, as a parent, to make this experience memorable and of course, still good for them and their health.
Check out the activities that you can do with your kids to cultivate their imagination and make it a creative bonding experience in the weeks ahead:
Appreciate art
What: Bata: A Children’s Exhibit with Taverne Gutenberg
When: November 29 at 4pm
Where: Museo Pambata, Roxas Boulevard, Manila
For more details visit MuseoPambata.org
Be a scientist for a day
What: Super Science Saturdays: Growing "Friendly" Bacteria (for ages 6 to 12)
When: December 2 at 10am
Where: Mind Museum, Taguig City
Get your tickets here
Sing-along to a musical
What: Menken & Ahrens’ A Christmas Carol Musical
When: Opens on December 7 show runs until December 27
Where: BGC Globe Iconic Amphitheatre,
For more details visit TicketWorld.com.ph
