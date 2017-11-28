Check out this list of activities you can do with your kids to make every bonding moment special

Published 10:20 AM, November 28, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – It’s almost the holidays, and that means you can get creative with how you can spend the upcoming break with your kids.

When the kids start to feel the holiday spirit, they get more excited. This is an opportunity for you, as a parent, to make this experience memorable and of course, still good for them and their health.

You can start by making sure that they get to eat the right food, and providing them with the milk with essential nutrients to help strengthen their immune defenses. Check the label so you know exactly what your kids will be getting as they practice proper eating.

And what better way to supplement their growth by taking them to activities that improve their imagination and exposing them to places and events that can encourage them to try new things.

Check out the activities that you can do with your kids to cultivate their imagination and make it a creative bonding experience in the weeks ahead:

Appreciate art

What: Bata: A Children’s Exhibit with Taverne Gutenberg

When: November 29 at 4pm

Where: Museo Pambata, Roxas Boulevard, Manila

For more details visit MuseoPambata.org

Be a scientist for a day

What: Super Science Saturdays: Growing "Friendly" Bacteria (for ages 6 to 12)

When: December 2 at 10am

Where: Mind Museum, Taguig City

Get your tickets here

Sing-along to a musical

What: Menken & Ahrens’ A Christmas Carol Musical

When: Opens on December 7 show runs until December 27

Where: BGC Globe Iconic Amphitheatre,

For more details visit TicketWorld.com.ph

Watch out for more updates in this series of guides to make every bonding moment with your kids special and creative. – Rappler.com