Check out this list of activities you can do with your kids to make every bonding moment special over the holidays

Published 3:03 PM, November 29, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Staying in Manila for the holidays? Whether you want them to learn new things or work up their imagination, there’s something to do with your kids even during the busiest time of the year.

As your kids enjoy their holiday break, don’t forget to keep them protected inside and out so they can make the most out of every moment. It can be as simple as choosing the right milk and checking the label to ensure they get the right nutrients, such as probiotics, that boosts the immune system.

So, make new memories with your kids and be there for them every step of the way, especially when it comes to their health and protection. Check out the activities you can do with your kids over the holidays:

What: Hansel and Gretel the musical

When: Show runs until December 15

Where: Onstage Theatre, 2nd Floor, Greenbelt 1

For more details visit TicketWorld

What: Grand Holiday Bazaar: Pop-up Fair Series

When: December 24 to 30

Where: Activity Area, Gateway Mall

For more details contact +63917-794-7178 or +63917-540-8697

What: Science Circus

When: Exhibit runs until January 31

Where: Mind Museum, Fort Bonifacio

For more details visit the Mind Museum

What: Festival of Lights

When: Show runs until January 31

Where: Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati

For more details visit Make It Makati Facebook Page

Mark your calendars and make this holiday season even more special. – Rappler.com