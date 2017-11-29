Things to do with your kids: It’s Christmas time!
MANILA, Philippines – Staying in Manila for the holidays? Whether you want them to learn new things or work up their imagination, there’s something to do with your kids even during the busiest time of the year.
What: Hansel and Gretel the musical
When: Show runs until December 15
Where: Onstage Theatre, 2nd Floor, Greenbelt 1
For more details visit TicketWorld
What: Grand Holiday Bazaar: Pop-up Fair Series
When: December 24 to 30
Where: Activity Area, Gateway Mall
For more details contact +63917-794-7178 or +63917-540-8697
What: Science Circus
When: Exhibit runs until January 31
Where: Mind Museum, Fort Bonifacio
For more details visit the Mind Museum
What: Festival of Lights
When: Show runs until January 31
Where: Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati
For more details visit Make It Makati Facebook Page
Mark your calendars and make this holiday season even more special. – Rappler.com
