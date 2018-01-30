Discover what these two celebrity moms' fondest food memories are and how they plan to level up their cooking skills this New Year

MANILA, Philippines – When we ask for our favorite comfort food, we don't just crave for the familiar taste but as well as the memories and that warm fuzzy feeling that it brings to the table.

Comfort food nourishes both the body and soul. It’s rarely the most luxurious or expensive meal one has ever had, but often the simplest.

Comfort food also has a way of instantly transporting us to our childhood, too, as you can see in these videos starring Chesca Kramer and Dimples Romana. For these two moms, when you say comfort food it's not really about the dishes or the flavors. It's about the childhood memories and nostalgic feelings they evoke.

Find out how Chesca and Dimples find comfort in food, what their fondest childhood memories are, and how they plan to level up their cooking skills in these videos:

All of Chesca Kramer’s favorite comfort food make her feel good. They help bring back happy memories, too. Among them is buko salad, which reminds her of the afternoons she used to spend with her cousins and her grandparents. In this video, Chesca shares these stories and shows us her cheesy version of this well-loved dessert.

Dimples Romana equates comfort food to her mother’s cooking – those dishes that, to her, taste like home and love. One such dish is beef caldereta, which she makes in this video with a cheesy twist. Here, Dimples also shares stories from her childhood and the ways she plans to upgrade her own cooking skills this year. – Rappler.com