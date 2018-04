Moms, you can win special gift packs and P100,000 in cash!

Published 4:12 PM, April 02, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

Are you a Filipina mom 20 years old and above, with a baby 3 years old or younger? Join the Pampers Go Galaw contest to win special prizes or even P100,000 in cash! Click here to learn how.