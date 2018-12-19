Read on to find out if your own family possesses these habits!

Published 5:33 PM, December 19, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines — Fewer things are more important to Filipinos than family.

The saying “blood is thicker than water” applies not just to immediate family, but even the most far-flung relative — which is why family reunions in the Philippines often end up looking like barangay fiestas.

Filial respect and old traditions tie the family together, but it’s more than that. With genuine love and support, families create bonds which are uniquely Filipino.

We love helping each other out

The culture of bayanihan extends to strangers, so can you imagine how strongly Filipinos would feel about helping their own kin?

Filipinos willingly help their loved ones and don’t expect anything in return. These acts of kindness can be as simple as ate tutoring bunso, to sponsoring your not-as-well-off pamangkin’s education.

Thousands of Filipinos have also sacrificed their comfort by working abroad. These OFWs are all alone in foreign countries — but the thought of giving their families better lives bolsters their determination.

We’re a clingy bunch

It doesn’t matter how old you are. In the Philippines, you don’t outgrow family.

Even if you already consider yourself an adult, you’re still expected to make sure your plans don’t coincide with family day. The usual Sunday family routine includes mass, lunch, and movies — and you can’t miss it!

It’s all because we value quality time with the whole family. For Filipinos, a day shouldn’t end without catching up with each others’ lives, eating dinner as a family, or even just watching a show or two together.

We’re protective of loved ones

Ever been on the (scary) receiving end of 10 missed calls from your parents?

Filipino parents tend to be very protective. Going out? They’ll need to know where you’re off to, what you’re doing, who you’re with, and the contact numbers of who you’re with. Being a grown-up doesn’t mean you’re safe from this eagle eye, either.

In this digital age, protective parents are also now wary of what kids can see and do online.

The modern Filipino family

For today’s modern Filipino family, traditions have gone digital.

We’re more closely connected than ever with instant messages and video calls. Families have group chats where they share the day’s news, photos, and even what they ate with each other. It doesn’t matter whether you live 5 minutes away from each other or five continents apart, you’re always in touch.

Does your family have its own special traditions? Share them with us! - Rappler.com