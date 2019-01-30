New parent? You’ll know just how expensive diapers can get. But here’s how you can provide only the best for your child while saving money

Published 2:40 PM, January 30, 2019 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines — Parents, what’s the first thing you consider when choosing a product for your child — quality or price?

It’s the eternal dilemma for parents. We want the best for our children, but we’re also constantly on the lookout for a good deal. We need to ensure that we budget our money wisely for other needs.

Disposable diapers get particularly expensive. Babies can go through packs in just a week. In 2015, Nielsen estimated diaper spending to total PHP1.5 trillion.

For all this, however, parents want the very best for their child’s comfort. So when it comes to diapers, which is more important to parents — quality or savings?

Here are the facts gathered by The Nerve with a survey in partnership with Pampers.

Fact 1: For moms, quality trumps price in terms of priority.

For new parents, facing all the big expenses can get overwhelming. It’s easy to pick all the cheaper options in order to try and keep things within budget.

However, according to the survey, modern parents claim to prioritize quality over an affordable price.

Table 1

Fact 2: Sulit is not defined by the price of a diaper, but by diapers that don’t have to be changed often.

A quality diaper means it’s sulit — something well worth the price. So what really counts as sulit when it comes to diapers?

Consider this question: Do you find yourself constantly changing your baby’s diaper throughout the day?

According to the survey, modern parents want only the best for their babies. They define sturdy, high-quality diapers which don’t have to be changed often as more sulit compared to diapers which cost less.

Table 2

This makes sense as diaper expenses stack up, so looking at just price per pad might be deceiving.

What, then, makes a high-quality diaper?

Fact 3: Moms see diapers which are ‘good for sensitive skin’ as the top indicator of high quality. But they’re missing a simple, fool-proof way to see if a diaper is high-quality — non-sagginess.

Your baby can’t tell you how they feel, so it’s challenging to tell whether a diaper really delivers.

There’s an easy way to tell if the diaper is high-quality, however, and that’s by checking if the diaper sags.

Table 3

As shown in Table 3, not a lot of parents think quality means non-saggy diapers. However, aside from providing comfort and not hindering a baby’s mobility, less lawlaw (saggy) diapers also don’t have to be changed as often.

When babies pee, it usually ends up concentrated in one spot of the diaper. This causes the diaper to sag.

A higher-quality diaper distributes wetness evenly. Because of this, the entire diaper is used — it doesn’t sag.With a less lawlaw diaper, your baby can keep moving comfortably for longer without all that bulk between their legs.

With less lawlaw diapers, you don’t need to compromise quality for savings

Look at quality products as investments. You can save more in the long run with a product that gives you more payoff compared to cheaper options. Try to compute how much you’re spending monthly instead of during shopping trips only.

However, remember that price doesn’t always equate to quality. Don’t fall for the illusion of quality that some high-end brands advertise. Do your research and find out what’s the best product out there.

In the case of diapers, it’s not just the one that’s good for sensitive skin. Don’t forget to check if your diaper choice distributes wetness evenly and doesn’t sag.

Less lawlaw diapers give you both quality and savings. Your baby can enjoy comfort in less saggy diapers, and you’ll end up saving more by using fewer diapers.

While buying high-qualitydiapers may initially cost more, keep in mind that you’ll actually be saving more. You’ll have fewer diaper changes if you use high quality pads which can last longer compared to cheaper but poor quality brands.

Buying the cheapest item doesn’t always save you money. In fact, sometimes you’ll end up spending more.

You don’t have to sacrifice quality for price. Keep an eye out for products that give you the best of both worlds. - Rappler.com