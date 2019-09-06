MANILA, Philippines – We all know that air pollution is harmful to our health but are we aware of the extent of its effects?

Increasing studies show that the air we breathe is directly affecting our productivity.

Furthermore, these findings are not just for those working outdoors. On the contrary, what’s alarming is how more personal spaces—such as your living room, bedside, and office desk—can be more susceptible to the harmful effects of air pollution. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air can be up to 5x more polluted than the air outside.

You can learn more from the infographic below. – Rappler.com