MANILA, Philippines – If we’re being completely honest, a lot of us dread cleaning.

But putting off the chore can only build up dust and dirt, making the idea of cleaning even more daunting. If you hate the thought of spending twenty minutes weilding a mop and broom, just imagine having to spend hours cleaning accumulated dirt.

So when you’re doing your cleaning, you need to make sure you’re not wasting time and energy. Check out the hacks below to make your next cleaning session a whole lot easier.

Spread out your cleaning over the week

Can’t blame you if you find cleaning the house overwhelming. To make things easier, try spreading your cleaning over different days.

For instance, you can scrub your bathroom down on Mondays. On Tuesdays, you can mop the rooms.

By scheduling areas to specific days of the week, you can still maintain the cleanliness of your space without being swamped by several chores all at once. And you can enjoy your weekends a bit more! Just make sure to still target hot spots, such as your kitchen sink, every day.

Declutter before you start cleaning

Doesn’t just looking at a messy room somehow make you feel tired already? Get rid of unnecessary stress by getting rid of unnecessary clutter.

Besides, the less clutter you have, the less time you have to spend cleaning. You won’t have to waste time removing dust from unread books, unused toys, or useless documents.

Decluttering before you start vacuuming, wiping, or sweeping also ensures that no unnecessary stuff is in the way, which means that you’re able to cover more ground.

After you're done decluttering, remove dirt and dust.

Clean your tools first

What good will cleaning do when your tools are dirty?

It’s not just your home that you need to clean. You need to make sure your tools are bacteria-free as well. You wouldn’t want your tools to spread dirt instead of removing them. Keeping them clean ensures you’ll be able to use them for longer, too.

To clean your sponges, wash, rinse, wring, and air dry thoroughly; for mops, rinse in hot water; for vacuums, wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent; for cloths, machine wash and dry; and for brooms, smack the bristles against a hard surface to dust it out.

Use the right tools

The right cleaning tools efficiently get the job done, which is why it’s important to know which ones you should – and shouldn’t use. For instance, a feather duster doesn’t remove dust, but transfers it elsewhere.

Got a cleaning tip to share? Post it in the comments below! – Rappler.com