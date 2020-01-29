ROUNDTABLE: Helping kids keep up in the age of digital learning
MANILA, Philippines – Studies show that the generation of children today are learning increasingly through online screens and gamification. However, this increasing presence of technology in children's formative years is also resulting in shorter attention spans and impaired social formation.
What are the challenges in raising children in this age of digital learning? What must education systems do to keep up with this fast-moving world? Most importantly, what preparation can parents do – from nutrition to supplementary education – to help their children keep and make them future-proof?
On Wednesday, February 5, 10 am join us as we answer these questions.
Our speakers include:
Dr. Queena Lee-Chua – Clinical Psychologist, Co-Author of “Growing Up Wired: Raising Kids in the Digital Age”
Dr. Brian Belen – President, Diwa Learning Systems Inc. (provider of print and digital K-to-12 educational resources to schools all over the Philippines)
Czyka Tumaliuan – Founder of Kwago bookstore and publishing lab, homeschooling mother who advocates for free secular public education
Mary June B. Icasiano BSFT, MSC – Food Scientist, Wyeth Nutrition
