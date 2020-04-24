MANILA, Philippines – Are you running out of ideas on how to keep your kids busy while we’re all staying at home?

Don’t worry! There are actually many things you can do without going out of the house. And it doesn’t always have to be one of those conventional games. Kids are surprisingly easy to entertain as long as you put a fun twist on what may look like ordinary activities.

To help you with that, Bonakid Pre-School® 3+ came up with Laban at Home activities to make sure that even though your kids can’t be out and about just yet, they remain to be a Batang May Laban equipped with Laban ng Katawan, Kalooban, Isip at Sarili.

Here are some of the Laban at Home activities you can try today:

Laban ng Kalooban at Sarili: Let your child help with house chores

Ask your child to help out with washing dishes and folding the laundry. To make it a bit more fun, you can ask your child to sort them according to color or shirt style.

While doing chores might be a simple everyday task to you, it can be an activity that can help your child’s intellectual development, all while instilling a sense of responsibility and independence in them.

Don’t forget to recognize their part in the task as well. Validation is a powerful parenting tool. Whenever they help, tell them “Thank you” and make sure they know you appreciate them.

Laban ng Isip at Sarili: Try simple learning activities

Sing the Filipino alphabet song, or teach them simple phrases from your local dialect.

You can also teach them the games you played as a child. Pretend play is always a classic. For a few hours, they can be a doctor, a homemaker, or a teacher.

Laban ng Katawan: Encourage them to eat healthy food

With what’s currently happening, health is more important than ever. One way we can ensure our children’s health is by building it from the inside.

Encourage them to eat fruits and vegetables as much as you can. Teach them the benefits of healthy food by making them draw their favorite fruits and list down their nutrients.

Apart from the right food, you can also help strengthen your child’s overall immunity with milk that’s right for their age like Bonakid Pre-School® 3+, formulated to meet the changing nutrition needs of children older than 3 years.

What’s great about these Laban at Home activities is you’re not only looking out for the mental and nutritional needs of your child, you’re also physically there for them in their growth.

Nothing says support like being there as they try out different things in life. – Rappler.com

Ang Batang may Laban — dapat may Laban ng Katawan, Kalooban, Isip at Sarili.

May Laban ba ang 3 pataas mo? Take the Laban Quotient Test!

Check out Bonakid Pre-School® 3+’s Facebook Page for more activities.