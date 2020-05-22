MANILA, Philippines – Nutrition has always played an important role in a child’s development, extending to their learning and social needs as well. These all play into the brain development and overall well-being of AlphaKids.

During these challenging times, a struggle most families face is making the right nutritional choices for their children. While online deliveries are also available now, there’s no denying that regular nutrient-dense meal items are not as accessible as before.

With our current reality, parents want to know what they should be prioritizing for their kids‘ nutritional needs and how they can maximize their development during this period. Are there any alternatives to what food your children usually consume? Are “brain foods” really all that important or are they myths? How do you make it a habit for your kids to eat healthy?

Join Wyeth Nutritionist Mary Jude “Jong” Icasiano and Celebrity mom Issa Litton in answering these questions and exploring the relationship between nutrition and development. – Rappler.com

DISCLAIMERS:

Raising AlphaKids While at home brought to you by Promil Gold® Four is a free service wherein experts will share their tips and recommendations for moms on relevant topics during this time.

Guest experts are to share knowledge and expertise on their respective fields and are not in any way, promoting any brand or product.

Any advice given by any of the guest experts should not be misconstrued as a prescription for any drugs/medication. The advice provided by the experts is not intended or implied as a substitute for professional medical advice, nor for medical diagnosis or treatment. Depending on individual and personal facts and circumstances, your pediatrician or medical doctor’s recommendations on treatment and management may vary. Please continue to consult your own healthcare professionals.

Use of information from this session must be confirmed with your healthcare provider/adviser.

All negative, politically charged, untoward, or inappropriate comments are prohibited and will be deleted immediately by the administrators.

In compliance with the Milk Code, guest experts will only address questions and concerns related to children 3 years old and above.

All information shared during the livestream will be visible to all viewers. Raising AlphaKids While at Home, Promil Gold® Four, Wyeth Nutrition, Rappler, Nerve, all guests on the RTD, and its organizers shall not be held liable for any misuse of your personal information.

By participating in the Rappler RTD, participants agree and acknowledge that all information shared during the activity shall be visible to all livestream viewers. Notwithstanding the foregoing, no personal information shall be collected and retained by Raising AlphaKids While at Home, Promil Gold® Four, Wyeth Nutrition, Rappler, Nerve and guest experts (the “Organizers”) in compliance with existing data privacy laws and regulations, including but not limited to the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations. The Organizers shall not be held liable for any misinterpretation or misuse of such information voluntarily shared by participants during the Live session.