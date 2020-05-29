MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest questions on many parents’ minds right now is the status of their kids’ education.

With kids staying at home right now, the implication is that parents are now responsible for their children’s education. However, working from home while teaching children is not as easy as it sounds; many work arrangements are still complicated. And some parents find themselves learning to tutor for the first time.

The question now is, what can parents and schools do to adapt to this “new reality”? What preparations must be done to promote learning – from keeping the sense of discovery alive to ensuring that your child stays ahead of their learning– inside the household? And, lastly, what must parents and schools do to help each other out?

Join host Issa Litton and Raya School Co-founder and School Director Ani Almario in answering these questions in the fourth and final episode of “Raising AlphaKids while at Home.” – Rappler.com

DISCLAIMERS:

Raising AlphaKids while at Home brought to you by Promil Gold® Four is a free service wherein experts will share their tips and recommendations for moms on relevant topics during this time.

Guest experts are to share knowledge and expertise in their respective fields and are not in any way, promoting any brand or product.

Any advice given by any of the guest experts should not be misconstrued as a prescription for any drugs/medication. The advice provided by the experts is not intended or implied as a substitute for professional medical advice, nor for medical diagnosis or treatment. Depending on individual and personal facts and circumstances, your pediatrician or medical doctor’s recommendations on treatment and management may vary. Please continue to consult your own healthcare professionals.

The use of information from this session must be confirmed with your healthcare provider/adviser.

In compliance with the Milk Code, guest experts will only address questions and concerns related to children 3 years old and above.

All information shared during the livestream will be visible to all viewers. Raising AlphaKids While at Home, Promil Gold® Four, Wyeth Nutrition, Rappler, Nerve, all guests on the RTD, and its organizers shall not be held liable for any misuse of your personal information.

By participating in the Rappler RTD, participants agree and acknowledge that all information shared during the activity shall be visible to all livestream viewers. Notwithstanding the foregoing, no personal information shall be collected and retained by Raising AlphaKids While at Home, Promil Gold® Four, Wyeth Nutrition, Rappler, Nerve and guest experts (the “Organizers”) in compliance with existing data privacy laws and regulations, including but not limited to the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations. The Organizers shall not be held liable for any misinterpretation or misuse of such information voluntarily shared by participants during the Live session.