Butterboy Bakehouse livens weekend brunches with drag culture

This quaint and cozy commissary in Quezon City serves incredible pastries, delicious drinks, and the best of local drag art

Play Video

Butterboy Bakehouse is elevating the brunch experience for patrons who flock to their quaint and cozy commissary in Quezon City.

Their tastefully adorned home base – an unassuming bungalow waving a big pride flag at the entrance – entices onlookers with the irresistible whiffs of pastry being baked and the buzz of giddy customers, treated to a morning filled with good food, entertainment, and community.

The Rappler FUN team, like many others, are big champions of local drag. So it was only a matter of time before we went to check out Butterboy’s now-famous Drag Brunch and MerienDrag Saturdays.

The friendly staff, gorgeous interiors, and incredible drag performances from drag artists like NAIA, Brigiding, Viñas DeLuxe, and others, all make for a fun experience. But it’s the community that Butterboy has built that was something to witness.

Catch the highlights of our trip on Rappler’s TikTok, and let us know which dining spot we should hit next! – Rappler.com